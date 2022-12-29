Life & Work Shiv Arora: Lessons from CEO who chanced upon real estate

The CEO of Superior Homes Limited Shiv Arora. PHOTO | POOL

By NDUGU ABISAI

More by this Author

Slightly over two years after his appointment as the chief executive of Superior Homes Limited, 32-year-old Shiv Arora an economist by training, looks back at his journey and delves into how to remain afloat amid the chaos in the real estate market.

Who were you before you became the chief executive of Superior Homes?

I started my professional life in banking, then asset management, then private equity and made investments from private equity into real estate and then I ended up as a property developer. I like it because I can bring my financial management skill set into the business. I chanced upon real estate and took it as a challenge at the age of 30, slightly over two years ago.

What did you bring into the business when you came in?

When I joined the business, I presented a strategic plan to the board to grow the company five folds. Grow our sites to ten from our current two, grow our units by 5x and our staff too in the next five to six years. And I ultimately want to take the business public. Where we will have a comfortable market and say, now we are listing, and we are giving investors access to real estate opportunities and participating in our growth story and the growth story of the middle-income Kenyan.

The cost of construction has been on a constant increase over your reign as CEO, how has this affected your business?

Like all developers, we have had to absorb a little bit of the impact, as well as raise the price of our products. Businesses are commercial enterprises, you’ve got to make enough money to pay your staff, pay for your materials and keep going. Luckily at Superior Homes, we are fully integrated, you know, contractor, developer, everything.

That has also helped a little bit. But we have had to ‘eat’ some of the costs and informed our board and investors of these financial realities. You have seen these changes in the market, and it is not demand-pull inflation, it is cost push. It has been a difficult stretch of time, but we have found a fine balance between increasing prices and maintaining sales momentum. We have had almost daily meeting with our sales teams and sites team gathering information and feedback on what buyers are saying and the cost of materials and how best to navigate the storm.

As CEO what has been your greatest fear in the business?

That someone would buy a home and they feel like we have not delivered. Buying a home is a very personal experience. Everyday we see a person come in, select a brochure, then come back with their family to see it, then they select a house, they come for the groundbreaking ceremony. Then they come in to inspect the progress. As a business you forget how personal it is for them. It is in no simpler words, a lifetime experience. Luckily it doesn’t happen. But that is my biggest fear. We do what it takes to not let them down.

There is also the global macro-economic fear. I would like my team to progress as quickly as the business progresses. So, there is that fear of my people not being able to keep up.

What is your secret in staying away from the scandals that have engulfed your market?

We don’t make too much noise when doing business (laughs), we carry out our business in a quiet way. We are collaborative and accountable. A lot of players in the market will not be accountable when things don’t go as expected. I always tell my team, if you have promised to deliver something for someone, then do it. We don’t give an inch when someone wants a mile. We have remained out of common real estate problems by being fair. Where it is our responsibility to do something, we do it. Where we can go a little beyond, we consider and do. I will add that, when you are fair with the client, they are rational people, they don’t expect that you overdo what they expected you to do.

What is your take home in your two-year journey?

Oh, I learn lessons every day, the biggest one is managing construction and not just development. It is a whole different thing. People think it the same. Development is finding a site, develop a concept, take it to the market and hope that it sells because you believe in the vision. But construction is the actual building process. I learn that every day. I have also learned to say what I am not good at, and I tell my team every day, just say what you are not good at, and we will work it from there. I have learned a lesson on making tough decisions. I took up leadership of probably one of the biggest real estate firms in the country at 30 and I had not made any tough decisions in my life. Evaluating opportunities, managing people, knowing my strengths and what I am good at have been other key lessons I have taken along the way.

Have you achieved what you set out to achieve when joined the business?

I would say I have, there is a good room for improvement, but we are on a good trajectory.

How would you describe your growth?

As a company, we have converted 600+ units into homes, we are now in two sites, and we are getting into different segments of the real business; in master planning but not residentials which is exciting for us, you will see us roll out a couple of exciting things in the next few months. As a business leader I would say, I am a better people manager.

→ [email protected]