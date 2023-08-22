Life & Work Should employees get menstrual leave?

The concept of providing menstrual leaves is an acknowledgement of the need for rest and recuperation. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By WANGU KANURI

In the perpetual rhythm of life, women's bodies dance to unique beats. At one point, a woman is pregnant and too tired to wake up for a morning work meeting. After the baby comes, she may need to pump lots of milk and therefore runs late for a board meeting.

Then there is the one who has debilitating cramps that she can barely do the most important sales pitch of the month while in pain.

While the topic has been shrouded in silence, modern workplaces which now have outspoken GenZs as part of their workforce are rethinking their wellness days. Should employees get leave during their menses?

Critics argue that if women employees' needs are to be accommodated fully, it may affect the bottom line. What does it mean to an employer?

Some argue that employers may end up bending too much to accommodate female employees; who are already bearing the additional costs of setting up lactation rooms, stocking sanitary towels in the toilets, and allowing flexitime after childbirth.

Moses Njoroge, an obstetrician and gynaecologist at Ruai Family Hospital says prolonged menses, painful periods (dysmenorrhea), irregular periods, premenstrual syndrome, and endometriosis can interfere with the day-to-day activities of women.

"We have instances where a woman has not gone to work because she is in severe pain so you would want them to take a day or two to recuperate. However, given the nature of our work environment, this may put them at a disadvantage when seeking jobs since the prospective employer knows that they will need two days off every month. For jobs that require input on a daily basis, leave days would be to their disadvantage," he says.

Still, the discussion needs to have everyone on board to avoid stigma and discrimination.

Two sides of a coin

Jane Mutisya, a coach, says that while the concept of providing menstrual leaves is an acknowledgement of the need for rest and recuperation, not all women experience severe symptoms or require a whole day off work.

Since a majority of the women do not regularly face such challenges, Ms Mutisya argues that the discussion should be on those with severe menstrual conditions.

"In such cases, a well-designed menstrual leave policy can be a valuable support system and anchoring this in law would come in handy," she adds.

Still, menstrual leaves should not be the only consideration, with Ms Mutisya stating that employers should ensure that their group medical insurance schemes coverage includes the menstrual conditions women suffer from.

"Offering options such as remote work, wellness leave days or flexible hours can also make a significant difference. Moreover, employers should implement initiatives and create a supportive environment that caters to the unique challenges faced by women, including those who work in physically demanding roles while experiencing menstrual pain," she says.

Ending stigma

While stigma remains a significant hurdle, Ms Mutisya notes that organisations should coin a different title for menstrual leave.

Spain passed a law allowing those with especially painful periods to take paid "menstrual leave" from work, in a European first. The policy has sparked intense debate over whether it will help or hinder women at work.

For example, in Zambia, they adopted 'mothers leave day' for all women including those who are not yet mothers.

Push and pull

Lenity Ntinyari, a nutritionist is of a different opinion. She says that menstrual leave is not practicable since women get their menses on different dates of the month.

"Some experience irregular menstrual cycles so it is difficult for organisations to plan before avoiding inconveniences in service delivery," she says.

Mumbua Mutunga, a teacher counters by saying that menstrual leave will enable women to deal with their symptoms and enhance their physical and mental health.

"It will also reduce absenteeism and increase productivity, since when women are on their menses, most of them are not productive," she says.

Her sentiments are echoed by Joy Muthoni, a quality assurance officer who says that it is time for employers to think of menstrual leaves since it is so draining to be super moody at work and have men talking down on you.

"It is also frustrating trying to deliver your best whilst downplaying cramps," she explains.

Ease the pressure

Paul Ngugi, a human resource practitioner argues that it is a prudent way to give women rest and ensure there is no pressure from work.

"It enhances wellness and care plus boosts productivity and a sense of belonging," he adds.

Bonny Mutai, a teacher, is of the contrary opinion and reasons that instead of menstrual leave, employers should incorporate measures that make women comfortable in their workplaces.

"Give women allowances that will help them meet the cost of buying sanitary towels and medications to treat complications that arise when that time of the month comes," he says.

