Skills to improve likeability and turbocharge your career

By SCOTT BELLOWS

Amara, an ambitious young manager, always excelled in her written reports and virtual meetings but faced consistent challenges during in-person team sessions. Teammates often described her as "distant" or "unapproachable".

Determined to turn things around, she embarked on a journey to study non-verbal cues. In the months that followed, her meetings transformed.

Where once her gaze would wander, she now held engaging eye contact. Instead of leaning away, she leaned in attentively, her once stoic face now animated with interest.

The rigid distance she unknowingly maintained from colleagues lessened, replaced by warm, inviting proximity.

Her team started to see her not just as their manager, but as a confidant, an ally. Amara's newfound mastery over her body language not only changed her team's perception but also turbocharged her career trajectory.

It served as a stark reminder that in the theatre of professional interactions, our unspoken cues often take centre stage.

The swipes of a touchpad or clicks of a mouse have not diminished the age-old human yearning to connect deeply.

Instead, they have reshaped it. The new frontier does not merely revolve around the words we type or the emojis we select.

It stands in the subtleties of our nonverbal cues, even in a digital domain, that craft our narratives.

As conversations float across pixels and data packets, researchers now delve into the intricate choreography of digital body language, unearthing the cues that speak louder than words and forging an understanding that resonates beyond the screen.

Even in this pixel-driven world, our innate craving for human connection persists. Subtle yet evolutionary profound gestures, meticulously studied and coined as “immediacy” by social scientists, paint a vivid picture in our face-to-face and virtual conversations, as recent findings suggest.

When we reminisce about a captivating conversation, it usually is not just the words that resonated with us.

The speaker's eyes, which communicated genuine interest, the warmth in their voice, the lean of their posture - these elements combined, breathed life into their words.

This phenomenon of ‘immediacy’ encompasses various facets.

Eye contact, often deemed the window to one's soul, plays a pivotal role. It conveys focus and a sense of being present.

The orientation of one's body, especially a forward lean, signals engagement, while a genuine smile brightens the virtual frame, establishing trust.

Facial expressions and gestures, energetic and animated, create a magnetic pull, drawing listeners in. An expressive voice, laden with warmth, can be both inviting and comforting.

While we might not be able to offer a reassuring pat on the back or a firm handshake in the virtual world, symbolic gestures can evoke a similar sense of connection.

However, the world of nonverbal cues thrives on balance. Just as a lack of eye contact can signal disinterest, an incessant gaze can overwhelm you.

Similarly, too much animation or excessive enthusiasm might border on insincerity.

Diving deeper, a recent study by Anya Lu and Laura Guerrero offers intriguing insights into the digital dance of nonverbal cues.

Their research, focused on students from the United States and the Middle East, unveiled that participants who experienced high levels of non-verbal immediacy felt a surge in likability and potential friendship toward their virtual counterparts.

But the scales tipped the other way too. Low immediacy or a perceived lack of similarity led to diminished positive feelings.

Factors like cultural backgrounds and gender further nuanced these interactions, hinting at the layers and complexities of our digital exchanges.

As professionals steering through the digital corridors of business, understanding and mastering these cues can be game-changing.

Tailoring one's virtual presence to exude warmth and engagement not only fosters deeper connections but can amplify the impact of presentations, client interactions, and interviews.

Managers, often the anchors of virtual teams, need to become adept at both conveying and deciphering these cues.

Going beyond emotional intelligence and recognising the subtle hints of a team member's discomfort or enthusiasm can pave the way for a more inclusive and harmonious virtual workspace.

When teams feel seen and understood, even in a virtual setting, productivity and morale soar.

Companies, in their relentless pursuit of excellence, should recognise the goldmine that is virtual body language training.

In a competitive landscape, where every edge counts, equipping teams with the skill to communicate effectively, beyond words, can make a significant difference from sales departments to marketing teams to finance groups to up executives.

It is not just about closing deals or impressing clients, but rather about forging lasting relationships and nurturing trust.

In the grand tapestry of our digital age, while we might be separated by screens more often than before the pandemic, our innate human desire to connect, understand, and be understood remains undiminished.

As we navigate this era, the art and science of nonverbal communication emerge as silent powerhouses, bridging gaps, and crafting bonds that transcend digital divides.

Have a management or leadership issue, question, or challenge? Reach out to Dr Scott through @ScottProfessor on Twitter or on email at [email protected].