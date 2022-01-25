Society Why big age difference among couples does not sour the sweet love

Kenya gospel singer popularly known as Guardian Angel with wife Esther Musila on their wedding day. PHOTO | POOL

By Lilian Oduor

More by this Author Summary Women dating younger men are seen as looking for sexual satisfaction and not love.

According to studies, partners with a 10-year age difference face social disapproval.

Gospel artiste Peter Omwaka, commonly known as guardian angel recently brought internet abuzz, with videos and photos of him officiating his union to his 51-year-old girlfriend.

Relationships with huge age differences can be difficult to navigate. Men who date older women have the society to deal with, as oftentimes people regard them as avaricious, and tend to think their only option is money, whereas women dating younger men are seen as looking for sexual satisfaction and not love.

This shows that the community finds it difficult to accept these types of relationships, and assume they are grounded on selfish interest making nonsense of the phrase ‘you cannot choose who to fall in love with’

According to studies, partners with a 10-year age difference face social disapproval. However, when it comes to personal relationships, both men and women prefer someone their own age but are willing to date someone 10-15 years their junior or senior.

The age gap in a couple varies by culture. In some non-western countries, the average age gap is much larger. In Africa, for example, approximately 30 per cent of unions have a significant age difference.

So what is the significance of age? does it really matter if couples are of the same age bracket? And does this create certainty of a blissful relationship?

For close to two years he has been getting backlash from different individuals saying the woman is way older than him but apparently, his love overshadowed naysayers to her becoming the wife.

Many people believe that age-gap couples have poor relationship outcomes. However, according to some studies, such couples report higher levels of satisfaction.

They also have higher trust and commitment, as well as lower levels of jealousy, than similar-age couples. More than three-quarters of couples in which younger women are partnered with older men report that their romantic relationships are fulfilling.

French president Macron married Brigitte Trogneux who is 25 years older than him and has been able to prove the public wrong for lasting close to 15 years in marriage. When he hit the limelight, footage of him kissing Trogneux on the cheek emerged, he was only a teen while she was his married teacher.

Macron and Omwaka have created a new definition of love and confirmed that the age gap in the relationship cannot prevent two people from becoming one, rather the criticism from people serve as a motivating factor.

They have endured negative comments from judgmental individuals to stick to a union they solemnly swear to protect.

Couples who wed younger partners have higher levels of marital satisfaction than those who married older partners, regardless of the age gap, according to a study published in the Journal of Population Economics. The initial higher level of satisfaction, however, appeared to fade after six to 10 years. These variables have almost no correlation with age.

As a result, the success of a relationship is determined by how much partners share similar values, beliefs, and goals regarding their relationship; how deep they support each other in achieving personal goals; how they foster relationship commitment, trust, and intimacy; and how constructively they resolve problems.

Thus every couple deserves a chance to prove their love for each other and be given an opportunity to work together as long as they collaborate. While a couple’s age difference may cause some challenges, it should not be a hindrance to their relationship.