Carnival of Mardi Gras has roots in Christianity

By DOUGLAS KIEREINI

One of my favourite pop songs is Paul Simon’s Take Me to the Mardi Gras. Released in 1973, it was his fourth single from his third studio album There Goes Rhymin’ Simon on Columbia Records.

I was in my final year of A-Levels when I first heard the song but, I already knew Paul Simon as part of the duo Simon and Garfunkel who were famous for songs such as Bridge over Troubled Waters (1970) and The Sound of Silence (1965).

At the time, I just fancied the catchy sing-along tune and the lyrics, which suggested a colourful festival of wild nights. Now that I have a passion for things historical, I will delve into the origins and meaning of the festival.

Mardi Gras is a tradition dating back to thousands of years to pagan celebrations of spring and fertility, including the raucous Roman festivals of Saturnalia and Lupercalia.

Mardi is the French word for Tuesday, and gras means “fat.” In France, the day before Ash Wednesday came to be known as Mardi Gras or “Fat Tuesday.”

Traditionally, in the days leading up to Lent, merrymakers would binge on all the rich, fatty foods, meat, eggs, milk, lard, and cheese, that remained in their homes, in anticipation of several weeks of eating only fish and different types of fasting. In many areas, Mardi Gras has evolved into a week-long festival.

The word carnival, another common name for the pre-Lenten festivities, also derives from this fasting tradition. In Medieval Latin, carnelevarium means to take away or remove meat, from the Latin carnem, for meat.

When Christianity arrived in Rome, religious leaders decided to incorporate these popular traditions into the new faith, an easier task than trying to abolish them altogether.

As a result, the excess and debauchery of the Mardi Gras season became a prelude to Lent, the 40 days of fasting and penance between Ash Wednesday and Easter Sunday. That way everyone had the opportunity to do something worth repenting for!

Along with Christianity, Mardi Gras spread from Rome to other European countries, including France, Germany, Spain, and England.

Today, the festival is celebrated in many countries around the world, especially those with large Roman Catholic populations, on the day before the religious season of Lent begins. This year’s carnival fell on Tuesday, 1 March and the festival resumed in New Orleans after a two-year break following the outbreak of Covid-19.

Brazil, Venice, and New Orleans play host to some of the holiday’s most famous public festivities, drawing thousands of tourists and revellers every year.

The first American Mardi Gras took place on 3 March 1699, when French explorers Pierre Le Moyne d’lberville and Sieur de Bienville landed near present-day New Orleans, Louisiana. They held a small celebration and dubbed their landing spot Point du Mardi Gras.

In the decades that followed, New Orleans and other French settlements began marking the holiday with street parties, masked balls, and lavish dinners. However, when the Spanish took control of New Orleans they abolished these rowdy rituals, and the bans remained in force until Louisiana became a US State in 1812.

On Mardi Gras in 1827, a group of students donned colourful costumes and danced through the streets of New Orleans, emulating the revelry they had witnessed while visiting Paris. Ten years later, the first recorded New Orleans Mardi Gras took place, a tradition that continues to this day.

In 1857, a secret society of New Orleans businessmen called the Mistick Krewe of Comus organised a torch-lit Mardi Gras procession with marching bands and rolling floats, setting the tone for future public celebrations in the city.

Since then, krewes have remained a fixture of the Carnival scene. Other lasting customs include throwing beads and other trinkets, wearing masks, decorating floats, and eating King Cake.

Louisiana is the only State in, which the Mardi Gras is a legal holiday. However, elaborate carnival festivities draw large crowds in other parts of the United States during the Mardi Gras season as well, including Alabama and Mississippi. Each region has its own events and traditions.

Across the globe, pre-Lenten festivals continue to take place in countries with significant Roman Catholic populations.

Brazil’s weeklong Carnival festivities feature a vibrant amalgam of European, African, and native traditions. In Canada, Quebec City hosts the giant Quebec Winter Carnival while in Italy tourists flock to Venice’s Carnevale, which dates back to the 13th Century and is famous for its masquerade balls.

Known as Karneval, Fastnacht or Farching, the German celebration includes parades, costumes balls and a tradition that allows women to cut off men’s ties. In Denmark, children dress up and gather candy in a similar manner to Halloween, although the parallel ends when they ritually flog their parents on Easter Sunday morning!

It is interesting to note that many Christian celebrations have their roots in pagan European traditions. We are told that the religious leaders of the time found it easier to adopt these pagan practices rather than to try and abolish them altogether.

However, when the missionaries came to Africa, they demonised our traditional practices, labelling them uncivilised, barbaric, savage, and backward.

Double standards?