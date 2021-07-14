Society Covid-19 scourge and the future of working

Some have resorted to engaging in a hybrid work style – one where some employees report and others work from home. PHOTO | POOL

By REBECCA GICHUKI

The future is here!

In the wake of a global pandemic, humanity has been shoved bodily into the 21st century. We have seen a surge in technological use from robots delivering lunches to whole meetings and conferences being conducted from the comfort of one’s home.

Technology that was more of a friendly companion to the common man in terms of entertainment and connectivity, has now become the single most important way for business to thrive in this difficult time. Darwin’s theory of evolution has come into full play and those that could not adapt and evolve have found themselves left behind.

Companies that failed to embrace technology or only paid lip service to it are now toddling through this new era with varying degrees of failure and we can safely say that things may never go back to the way they were. Employers who had a hard time believing that their employees would be any sort of productive at home are receiving numbers to the contrary. Websites and software providers that struggled in the past to convince others of their usefulness, are seeing a surge in profits, in users and in their business.

So, what really is the future of business following this crisis and beyond? It is difficult to say with any certainty which direction humanity might take. There are those that will still insist on meeting face to face, on coming to work every morning and completing the standard eight-hour shift with the allotted breaks. They will be grateful for the end of the crisis, put it behind them and forge forward as always, perhaps with a few new measures in place should such a thing of this nature occur again. Overall, not much will have changed, and their business will continue as always.

There are, of course, those whose business is such that they have to be involved, in the office or at the work place. Some of these may have resorted to engaging in a hybrid work style – one where some employees report and others work from home. Such measures have been taken in a bid to protect employees, employers and customers from the virus, while still keeping the lights on, as it were. This is one possible version of the future of work as we progress into the second year with Covid-19.

And then there are the adventurers. There are those who took the shift as a sign that business needed to evolve and grow in a new direction. These companies created strategies to ensure that their goals are still met and their productivity reaches satisfactory levels all while continuing to work from home as they are now. Embracing a new way of working, these companies will forge forward during and beyond the crisis to explore new horizons, adapt to new technologies and embrace the new normal they will have created.

Albert Einstein once said, “The world as we have created it is a process of our thinking. It cannot be changed without changing our thinking.” Both of the above scenarios are examples of this; they represent paths we can take as we stand at the fork in the road. We are in the midst of a disaster of a global scale but also on the cusp of something great.

Through this crisis we have learned that what was previously thought of as impossible really isn’t. There is a new way to get things done, in a more efficient manner. There are other measures and steps we can take instead of adhering to the business cultures born in the days of yore, and they may just ensure sustainability in a way we may have never before considered.