Society Critical race theory under severe attack

By DOUGLAS KIEREINI

More by this Author Summary Critical Race Theory (CRT) is a way of thinking about America’s history through the lens of racism.

Scholars developed the theory during the 1970s and 80s in response to what they perceived to be a lack of progress following civil rights legislation of the 1960s.

It is centred on the premise that racism is systemic in the nation’s institutions and that they function to maintain the dominance of white people in society.

The architects of the theory argue that the United States was founded on the theft of land and labour and that federal law has preserved the unequal treatment of people on the basis of race. Proponents also believe that race is culturally invented, not biological.

Kimberlé Crenshaw, executive director of the African American Forum, a social justice think tank based in New York city, was one of the early proponents. Initially, she says, it was “simply about telling a more complete story as to who we are.”

It emerged as a movement in the 1980s, reworking theories of Critical Legal Studies (CLS) with more focus on race. CRT is grounded on critical theory and draws from thinkers such as Antonio Gramsci, Sojourner Truth, Frederick Douglass, and W.E.B Dubois, as well as the Black Power, Chicano, and radical feminist movements of the 1960s and 70s.

While CRT theorists do not all share the same beliefs, the basic tenets include that racism and disparate racial outcomes are the result of complex, changing and often subtle social and institutional dynamics, rather than explicit and intentional prejudices on the part of the individual.

CRT scholars also view race and white supremacy as an intersectional social construction, which serves to uphold the interests of white people against those of marginalised communities at large.

In the field of legal studies, CRT emphasises that merely making laws colourblind on paper may not be enough to make the application of the same colourblind; ostensibly colourblind laws can be applied in racially discriminatory ways.

A key aspect of CRT is intersectionality, which emphasises that race can intersect with other identities (such as gender and class) to produce complex combinations of power and disadvantage. A good example is when, in the 1930s government officials literally drew lines around areas deemed to be poor financial risks, often explicitly due to the racial composition of the inhabitants. Banks subsequently refused to offer mortgages to black people in those neighbourhoods.

Today, those same patterns of discrimination live on through racially-blind policies, such as single-family zoning that prevents the building of affordable housing in advantaged, majority-white neighbourhoods and, thus, stymies racial desegregation efforts.

Academic critics of CRT argue that it relies on social constructionism, elevates storytelling over evidence and reason.

The concept of CRT is the new lightning rod of the GOP. Former President Donald Trump railed against it. Republicans in the US Senate recently introduced a resolution condemning any requirement for teachers to be trained in it. Several Republican-controlled States have invoked it in legislation restricting how race can be taught in public schools.

The term seemed to appear in statehouses and at political rallies almost from nowhere. Over the past few months, it has morphed from an obscure academic discussion point on the left into a political rallying point on the right.

For example, on Wednesday last week CRT became a flashpoint during a congressional hearing into the military’s approach to addressing racism extremism, when General Mark Milley, Joint Chief of Staff, pushed back forcefully against accusations by Republican lawmakers that the effort is creating division and hurting morale.

Yet, even those who condemn or seek to ban CRT in schools often struggle to define what it is. Real-world examples of students being indoctrinated in its principles are hard to come by.

In a 2007 US Supreme Court school-assignment case on whether race could be a determinant in maintaining diversity in K-12 schools, Chief Justice John Roberts’ opinion famously concluded: “The way to stop discrimination on the basis of race is to stop discriminating on the basis of race.” But during oral arguments, then-justice Ruth Baider Ginsburg said, “It is very hard for me to see how you can have a racial objective but a non-racial means to get there.”

All these different ideas arise from longstanding, tenacious intellectual debates. CRT emerged from postmodernist thought, which tends to be skeptical of the idea of universal values, objective knowledge, individual merit, enlightenment, rationalism, and liberalism; tenets which conservatives tend to hold dear.

In truth, the dividing lines may not be as clean as they may seem. The events of the last decade have brought into sharp focus the problems of segregated housing, the impacts of criminal justice policy in the 1990s and the legacy of Black enslavement.

But there is much less consensus on what the government’s role should be in righting these past wrongs. Add children into the mix and the subject becomes much more emotive and volatile.

Fundamentally, though, the disagreement stems from different concepts of racism. CRT thus puts an emphasis on outcomes, not merely on individuals’ own beliefs, and it calls for these outcomes to be examined and rectified.

Among lawyers, policymakers, and the general public, there are many disagreements about precisely how to do those things, and to what extent race should be explicitly appealed to or referred to in the process.

A current example that has fueled much of the recent round of CRT criticism is the New York Times’ 1619 Project, which sought to put the history and effects of slavery as well as the contribution of Black Americans’ contribution to democratic reforms, at the centre of American history.

The culture wars are always, at some level, fought within schools, historians say.

“Its because they’re nervous about broad social things, but they’re talking in the language of school and school curriculum”, said one historian of education. “That’s the vocabulary, but the actual grammar is about shifting social power relations.” In other words, changing the narrative.