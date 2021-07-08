Society Ellis island; The melting pot of US immigration in the early 20th Century

Italian men await admission processing at Ellis island in 1910. (Inset) Recent aerial Ellis Island. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By DOUGLAS KIEREINI

More by this Author Summary About 40 percent (133 million) of all Americans are descended from immigrants who passed through Ellis Island.

The first Ellis Island immigration station opened on 1st January 1892 to process the increasing number of people coming to America. In that first year, a record number of 450,000 people passed through the island to enter the United States.

By the time Ellis Island closed in 1954, that number had increased to an estimated 12 million people.

Ellis Island is a little more than a spit of sand in the Hudson River, located just south of Manhattan. The Mohegan Indians who lived on the nearby shores called the island Kioshk, or Gull Island.

In 1630, the Dutch acquired the island and gifted it to a certain Michael Paauw who called it Oyster Island for the plentiful amounts of shellfish on its beaches. During the 1760s it was known as Gibbet Island, for its gibbet, or gallows tree used to hang men convicted of piracy.

Around the time of the Revolutionary War (1775-83), New York merchant Samuel Ellis purchased the island and built a tavern on it to serve local fishermen.

Ellis died in 1794 and in 1808, New York State bought the island for $10,000. Soon thereafter, the US War Department paid the state for the right to use Ellis Island to build military fortifications and store ammunition during the War of 1812 against the British. Half a century later, the island was used as a munitions’ arsenal for the Union army during the Civil War.

In the meantime, the first federal immigration law, the Naturalisation Act, was passed in 1790, allowing all white males residing in the US for two years to become citizens.

Until the end of the 19th Century, individual states handled immigration with rules varying by jurisdiction. But then immigration soared and between 1880 and 1890, it was massive. In the light of this influx, the government decided to take charge. New York was the epicentre of immigration.

Some 75 percent of the country’s steamship traffic came through New York Harbour; and so did 75 percent of the nation’s immigrants. New York state ran an immigration facility called Castle Gardens at the tip of Manhattan but, the new federal Office of Immigration wanted a more controlled environment.

It selected Ellis Island, a three-acre spot of land between New York and New Jersey but, before it could open the facility the island had to be doubled in size by landfill.

The demographics of immigration had changed drastically in the decades before Ellis Island opened. Where once immigrants came from western and northern Europe (and others from Africa under very different circumstances!) and were predominantly Protestant, after the Civil War they began to come from Russia, Eastern Europe, and Italy; and they were Jewish and Catholic, fleeing persecution, famine and poverty.

Some Americans wondered how the influx would affect the character of the country. Even so, during the early decades of federal control there were few restrictions on who could enter the country (except for Chinese immigrants, who were effectively banned under the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882).

The US government made it clear that they would not welcome anarchists, polygamists, criminals, or anyone who was sick, had loose morals, or could not support themselves.

Migrants travelled by private steamships from Eastern and Southern Europe. Voyages could take between one and two weeks. Ships divided passengers by wealth and class. First and second class passengers slept in sleepers and cabins while everyone else stayed in the space at the bottom of the ship called the “steerage”.

The steamship companies sold as many tickets as possible and because of this, steerage was often crowded and unsanitary with shared sleeping compartments and no privacy. But hopeful immigrants stuck it out hoping it would be worth it to reach America, the land of opportunity.

On reaching Ellis Island, healthy first and second class passengers were processed on the spot. Everyone else waited, sometimes for weeks, for small ferries to take them to the facility for processing. Women and children were separated in one line and men on the other.

The lines would snake through the Great Hall as the new arrivals proceeded through an assembly of cursory medical examinations conducted by uniformed doctors, reminiscent of concentration camps.

If a medical condition was discovered, the person’s clothing would be marked with a chalk letter, and they would be ushered into what was called the “doctor’s pen” where they would be confined until they could be more thoroughly examined.

Once that gauntlet was passed, immigrants would proceed upstairs where a battery of inspectors would check their details against the ship manifest. Notwithstanding this rigorous process, in the end, only two percent of immigrants were denied entry into the United States.

This era of immigration came to an end with the passage in 1921 and 1924 of new laws that severely limited immigration by establishing quotas for individual countries and requiring immigrants to obtain visas from American consulates.

Since most official immigration screening started to happen in US consulates abroad, Ellis Island became increasingly irrelevant. The facility which had once teemed with thousands of hopeful immigrants, transformed, paradoxically, into “a major centre for deportation and holding enemy alien spies.”

President Eisenhower quietly closed Ellis Island in 1954 and today it is a national museum.