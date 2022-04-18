Society How to build employee wellness support system

By LYNETTE ETEMESI

More by this Author Summary The pandemic has had a significant impact on employees’ well-being and this is a wake-up call for many employers to consider investing in wellbeing initiatives.

A psychologically safe and healthy workplace actively promotes emotional well-being among employees while taking all reasonable steps to minimise threats to employee mental health.

Psychologically protected employees demonstrate greater job satisfaction, enhanced team learning behaviour and improved performance.

For a long time, organisations have been struggling to embrace employee well-being at the workplace. Historically, well-being initiatives were not deemed as a priority for many employers. However, things are immensely changing.

The pandemic has had a significant impact on employees’ well-being and this is a wake-up call for many employers to consider investing in wellbeing initiatives to ensure optimum performance and productivity.

In this article, I will mainly be focusing on the importance of psychosocial wellbeing in the workplace.

Psychosocial wellbeing is demonstrated when employees feel able to put themselves on the line, ask questions, seek feedback, report mistakes and problems, or propose a new idea without fearing negative consequences to themselves, their job or careers.

A psychologically safe and healthy workplace actively promotes emotional well-being among employees while taking all reasonable steps to minimise threats to employee mental health.

This is important because psychologically protected employees demonstrate greater job satisfaction, enhanced team learning behaviour and improved performance. Employees are more likely to speak up and become involved.

They show increased morale and engagement and are less likely to experience mental illness or psychosocial issues. Psychologically protected workplaces also experience fewer grievances, conflicts, and liability risks.

To achieve this, there has been an emerging trend in Kenyan organisations that seek to instill wellness initiatives in their workplaces; from incorporating employee assistance programmes to offer psychosocial support and wade through trauma, wellness workshops and trainings, psychological first aid training and a health insurance cover that incorporates therapy and consultation visits to a psychiatrist.

This effort is commendable but what seems to be the level of implementation of these initiatives? What are some of the success stories as a result of these initiatives?

In my opinion, too many organisations are falling into the ‘tick box trap”

It’s easy to sell external solutions to staff to add to the well-being veneer. However, it’s not an easy task to lift the hood and see what is lying beneath and ailing the employees and affecting the optimum productivity of the organisation.

Psychosocial wellbeing at the workplace starts with:

Realistic workloads and a work-life balance for staff

A large workload is often described by employees as being the biggest workplace stressor (i.e., having too much to do and not enough time to do it).

It is not only the amount of work that makes a difference but also the extent to which employees have the resources (time, equipment, support) to do the work well.

Workload management is important because there is a unique relationship between job demands, intellectual demands and job satisfaction. Job demands reduce job satisfaction, while intellectual demands or decision-making latitude, increase job satisfaction.

Even when there are high demands, if employees also have high decision-making ability, they will be able to thrive. Having high decision-making latitude also allows for positive coping behaviours to be learned and experienced.

Lack of stigma, discrimination

In terms of a person’s mental health, gender, religion and race. Growth and development- Employee development increase goal commitment, organisational commitment and job satisfaction. Employees feel that organisations care when the organisation supports growth and development. Skill acquisition and career development directly enhance employee well-being.

It is important to ensure that opportunities go beyond learning specific technical skills, and also include opportunities to learn personal and interpersonal skills that are critical to successfully caring for oneself and relating to others.

Psychosocial support

A workplace where management is supportive of employees' psychological and mental health concerns, and respond appropriately as needed. For some organisations, the most important aspect of psychological support may be to protect against traumatic stressors at work.

Employees who feel they have psychological support have greater job attachment, job commitment, job satisfaction, job involvement, positive work moods, desire to remain with the organisation, organisational citizenship behaviours (behaviours of personal choice that benefit the organization), and job performance.

Civility and respect

A civil and respectful workplace is related to greater job satisfaction, greater perceptions of fairness, a more positive attitude, improved morale, better teamwork, greater interest in personal development, engagement in problem resolution, enhanced supervisor-staff relationships, and reduction in sick leave and turnover.