It's time to fulfil social and economic rights

By CATHY MPUTHIA

If you refuse to open your ears to the cry of the poor your own cry will not be heard.’ Proverbs 21:13

Eleven years after the promulgation of the new Constitution there has been little efforts to legislatively address realisation of economic and social rights despite the existence of Article 43 which contains elaborate provisions on economic and social rights of all citizens.

The provision guarantees every citizen freedom from hunger, right to access health, education, clean water and social security. The provision is good in theory.However, it is far from the practical truth. There are many who go without food and education, which are basic needs.

According Marslow hierarchy, physiological needs such as food and water are the most basic. Social security seems to be a luxury despite the constitutional provision.

There has been little effort to offer a framework to actualise the realisation of economic and social rights.

But all is not lost, eleven years later, a Bill is in the pipeline to provide a framework for the actualisation of these rights.

I appreciate that it is difficult to legislate against poverty, a subjective and abstract topic that is difficult to measure. Even developed nations have poor people in their midst.

My problem comes in when poverty becomes a norm rather than an exception. The poverty I am referring to here is the inability to meet basic needs. In 1601 the United Kingdom (UK) legislated an interesting law known as The Poor Relief Act. It has been referred to as the Poor Law.

The Poor Law was an ambitious attempt to address the issue of poverty in the UK by ensuring that the basic needs of the poor among their midst were taken care of. As such, the poor were categorised as impotently poor; that is those who were unable to work due to illness or age.

The idle poor were those who could work but due to social ills do not work while the paupers were children who were not provided for. The impotent poor were provided for in almshouses while the idle poor were rehabilitated.

The structure of providing for the poor was such that the parish was involved. Over the years the social welfare laws have grown to include laws on social security and health insurance.

The proposed Kenyan Bill on social and economic rights, The Preservation Of Human Dignity And Enforcement Of Economic And Social Rights Bill, 2020 provides the framework through which economic and social rights will be recognised.

The Bill highlights the role of national government, counties and the Kenya Human Rights Commission in realisation of these rights.

It is notable that the provision of these rights is both a national and county government responsibility. The Bill doesn’t set out the detailed mechanisms through which these rights will be realised.

It only provides the framework on how this ought to be done. It provides for funding mechanisms. For example counties can receive grants for this purpose.

The Bill is adequate in that it provides the framework and sets out the Human Rights Commission as the institution which will monitor the implementation of this rights nationally.

Any complaints can be filed at the Human Rights Commission and even at court level meaning that enforcement mechanism has been addressed.

The Bill doesn’t however address the crucial role of the private sector in realisation of these rights. The private sector has played a huge role in addressing these rights.