Society Not yet Uhuru in South Africa rocked by chaos

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers detain a suspected looter in Bara Mall, Soweto on July 13, 2021. PHOTO | AFP

By DOUGLAS KIEREINI

More by this Author Summary More than 70 people have lost their lives, dozens of businesses sent up in flames and whole roads and communities shut down in the violence.

Impunity by the [colonial] government created resentment amongst the Africans and rears still its ugly head even today during the tenure of a black government in South Africa.

The Jacob Zuma case is just the spark that the tinder of a long running culture of impunity needed.

South Africa is facing its gravest domestic crisis since the end of apartheid era almost 30 years ago, after former president Jacob Zuma was jailed for contempt of court a week ago.

Notwithstanding that Zuma voluntarily surrendered himself to the authorities, his black supporters have gone on an orgy of violence looting and burning property indiscriminately, calling for his immediate release. More than 70 people have lost their lives, dozens of businesses sent up in flames and whole roads and communities shut down in the violence. There is no doubt that Zuma was involved in widespread corruption over the years but that has not stopped the very people he effectively stole from and, as a result, are still languishing in poverty, from supporting him.

In Kwa Zulu, Natal, anger amongst the Zulu population and gangs of white vigilantes arming themselves for self-defense have brought back memories of bloody racial violence that preceded the first democratic elections in 1994.

Johannesburg is almost completely deserted, with shops closed or looted empty, and residents are struggling to procure basics such as cooking and heating gas in the middle of a bitterly cold winter.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has warned chaos will lead to food shortages, a disruption of Covid-19 vaccine rollout and a surge in Covid deaths.

Veteran South African journalists who reported on the end of apartheid have described a horrible feeling of deja-vu.

In a worrying development, the police have been completely overwhelmed, in some instances running out of ammunition, forcing the government to call in the South African army to step in and restore law and order while heavily armed white and Asian vigilantes have joined the fray to protect their businesses.

Any confrontation with soldiers, risks fueling claims by Zuma supporters that they are victims of a politically motivated crackdown by his successor Cyril Ramaphosa.

But the question on everybody’s lips is how did the great nation of Nelson Mandela come to this?

And there is a parallel question. How did the African National Congress (ANC), Africa’s oldest political party, which produced Africa’s first lawyers, Mandela the renown freedom fighter, and the world’s first truth commission, end up mired in such serious allegations of widespread corruption and incompetence?

The massive corruption alleged to have taken place during Zuma’s rule between 2009 and 2018 is widely thought to have eroded trust in government and contributed to entrenching the inequality, unemployment and low living standards that Ramaphosa says underpin the current unrest.

But the rot can be traced even further back. In 1998 and 1999, just before he left office, Mandela’s government negotiated a series of enormous arms purchases that South African and European investigators believe were subsequently marred by massive bribery.

Zuma, who was deputy president of ANC at the time, is accused of accepting bribes from the notorious French through the firm Thales in relation to these contracts. In all honesty it must be said, he was not the only senior ANC man to have been implicated in the affair.

William Gumede, a professor at the School of Governance at the University of Witwatersrand said, “Apartheid and defiance of the state bred a culture of impunity. We came from an autocratic system.”

“But under the Jacob Zuma presidency, we have had a culture of impunity. So, the looting we saw; looting at the top, trillions of Rands stolen by politicians and Jacob Zuma’s allies, that was top-level looting, and no one was held accountable, and now we are looting at a grassroots level.”

Some keyboard warriors, who are African themselves, have even gone as far as to suggest that Africans are inherently corrupt, and they do not see anything wrong with what Zuma did and, therefore, agree with the people’s call for Zuma to be released. In so doing they appear to support the violent means being used to secure Zuma’s release.

I would like to go much further back in history to the period when the colonialist violently took over land that belonged to Africans and in one fell swoop created a class of landless peoples with impunity, thereby destroying a structured social and economic ecosystem that had worked relatively well for eons. This was a system that was governed, in the large part, by a council of elders with a supreme leader looking after the needs of the community.

Once this system was dismantled and another of colonial chiefs put in its place, the people were compromised and forced into a state of dependency and poverty with the sole purpose of providing cheap labour in the mines, farms, factories and domestic quarters of the white man. The system was designed to give Africans the minimum education possible so that they remain perpetually subservient to the establishment.

This impunity by the government created resentment amongst the Africans and rears still its ugly head even today during the tenure of a black government in South Africa. The more things have changed, the more the basic fabric has remained the same.

Ramaphosa clearly grasps the gravity of the situation. In an address to the nation, he acknowledged that the violence “shows in stark relief what we already know; that levels of unemployment, poverty and inequality in our society are unsustainable.”

That frank acknowledgement of the gap between that dream and today’s reality is the first step to fixing it. Sitting and calling the situation a fait accompli is courting disaster, not only in South Africa but, in the rest of Africa.

The Jacob Zuma case is just the spark that the tinder of a long running culture of impunity needed.

It needs to be nipped in the bud once and for all.