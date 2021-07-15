Society Repairing employee trust after CEO violations

The type of action you should take as a leader depends on the sort of trust violation that occurred. PHOTOSEARCH

By SCOTT BELLOWS

More by this Author Summary Rebuilding trust proves vital to organisational success or the entity starts to falter, lose profits, entertain scandals, and begin downward spirals.

Research shows that the best remedy to fix employee trust revolves around two key actions: apologise for whatever happened or deny that anything happened.

Once an organisation completes trust repair, employee commitment and trust begin to improve and company performance goes up.

In Kenya in recent months, we seem besieged by companies and parastatals undergoing ogranisation-level crises. From accounting frauds to receivership to staff layoffs, Covid-19 has not been kind to most businesses. But coronavirus is not an appropriate excuse for every corporate failure.

Many entities are now blaming the pandemic for their own faults, mistakes, and missteps. Such actions cause stakeholders, especially employees, to lose their trust in their firms.

As the head of an organisation, how would you rebuild the trust your employees hold in you as their leader and in the institution following a large organisation-level crisis? Rebuilding trust proves vital to organisational success or the entity starts to falter, lose profits, entertain scandals, and begin downward spirals. Following a violation of trust, companies must take immediate steps to repair the damage and move forward.

The type of action you should take as a leader depends on the sort of trust violation that occurred. Did you violate the employees’ perception of your goodwill towards them, your ability to do your job, or your integrity? Research at top universities globally and right here at USIU-Africa by this author that investigated multiple companies around the world shows that the best remedy to fix employee trust revolves around two key actions: apologise for whatever happened combined with admission of guilt and punishment or deny that anything happened.

Take a moment to think about what you would do. What action would you take?

Imagine that you lead a large company listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange. You violated your employees’ trust. Then, you notice your corporate earnings start to decline. Let us presume that the employees lost their faith in your goodwill intentions towards them because you never provided salary raises during your three years as CEO but all your competitors raised salaries considerably each year.

Do you apologise to rebuild trust or do you deny that salary raises typically occur or that your firm’s salaries remain lower than competitors?

Research shows that an apology and punishing yourself in some manner actually repairs trust and gets the company moving in the right direction again more than a denial when it comes to fixing goodwill trust violations.

On the other hand, perhaps you violated employees’ belief in your ability to do your job because the company failed to attract new investors as had earlier been expected. Do you apologise for your failure or do you deny that the firm ever sought new investors? Once again, research shows that admitting responsibility, apologising, and punishing yourself repairs trust more than a denial with regards to ability-based trust violations.

Lastly, look at integrity violations. You did not keep a promise to employees or perhaps auditors caught you inappropriately misdirecting funds. Employees then lose trust, start looking for other jobs, work fewer hours, call in sick more often, quality drops, and revenues start to decline. You know you must fix the trust gap. Faced with the choice of an apology or a denial, which do you take?

While your pastor, imam, or your own conscience might urge you to admit your mistake and apologise, unfortunately research actually shows that for integrity based errors that ruin employee trust, your denial works to more quickly and strongly rebuild trust and therefore improve corporate performance.

Once an organisation completes trust repair, employee commitment and trust begin to improve and company performance goes up. Remember that your actions to solve problems as a business or organisational leader depends on what type of issue occurred.

Did you fail at demonstrating your goodwill to employees, your ability to do your job, your integrity failings? All hope for a successful future does not crumble following a violation or failure. But getting back on the right track quickly and effectively requires you to implement the above trust repair tactics.

Business exists as a science, but most people unknowingly approach it as an art. You need not pay excess money for expensive consultants who know less than you do about the subject.