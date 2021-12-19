Society Tailor-made solutions will boost governance

By CATHY MPUTHIA

Corporate governance is an important part of a company’s success. I have observed through years of practice, that the governance of a company will somehow depend on its nature. This is because different companies have different needs. For example, a family-owned business would not have the same governance needs as a listed company.

Before creating the governance and management structure, it is very important to have a sound understanding of the company’s background. One ought to understand the goals, objectives and desires of the shareholders.

This is the reason I discourage the use of template governance documentation only, but instead, prefer to balance that with bespoke governance documentation.

There are governance practices that are mandatory despite the type of company. For example, the requirement for annual general meetings and filing of financial statements is mandatory for all companies. There are other governance structures that are voluntary and are observed as best practices.

While there are governance structures that you can create for your own company. Governance is a function of both the shareholders and the board of directors. In today’s article, I highlight the documents shareholders can have to ensure good governance.

One of the best ways to have bespoke governance structures is by emulation. There are some jurisdictions that have very efficient governance structures. There are also some companies that have very good governance structures.

There is nothing illegal in adopting and domesticating such governance structures into your business, in so far as the Companies Act supports that.

There are some family-owned businesses that have lasted for hundreds of years. The secret of such longevity must be in the governance structure of such an entity. If you so wish to incorporate a family company, then it would be good to study and adopt where possible the good governance structures of such an entity.

There are many global giants that began as simple startups. Such startups expanded through the formulation of joint ventures with investors. The secret to the longevity of a joint venture is having a good governance structure that balances the needs of the investors vis a vis the founders.

Kenyan startups can emulate the good governance structures of such entities for longevity.

There are various governance documents that if well-drafted will set a good foundation for the company. One of these documents is the articles of association. It is usually a standard format provided under the Companies Act. However, the Act also allows parties to draft and register their own articles of association.

It is obvious that there are some provisions that have to be included in all articles of association such as the name of the company, general meetings, directorship and other statutory provisions. However, I encourage parties to read and understand the model articles of association before adopting them.

Shareholding structure

A second document that can be used to set up good governance structures is the shareholders' agreement. It is a contractual agreement between the shareholders setting out provisions on how the company shall be governed among other provisions.

The management structure, roles and responsibilities, powers, communication and accountability of directors is well set in the shareholding structure.

I discovered the issuance of different classes of shares to control decision-making in the company. This will help in balancing the different interests in some special types of companies like joint ventures. The rights given to the initial investors and initial founders can be different from those given to incoming shareholders. This will help to minimize disputes and power fights.