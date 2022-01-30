Society Take the leap and live on your terms

By SERAPHINE OGUTU

Not many are brave enough to trust the wealth of experience that they possess while those who are, jump over into the muddy waters to change their circumstances, design their lives, and live on their terms.

That morning when you wake up and ask yourself if you must wake up happens once or twice a week and you file it away as a bad week. It happens a few weeks later and you think you’re probably just burned out.

A vacation might help. It does not help. You’re back from a two-week break during which you did take a break and probably unplugged from all your devices. You should be well-rested, ready, and even eager to get back to work.

Two or three weeks later you look around your office, watch and listen to your colleagues as if for the first time ever. You like them enough and have worked with them for a while now, but you would rather not spend yet another endless hour in yet another meeting during which a lot is said but not much can be said in the way of results.

Things move at a frustratingly slow pace when you know that they could be done better, faster, more efficiently, and certainly more profitably but your hands are tied by clause upon clause of policies from here to kingdom come.

The customer service gaps and market segments that are left unattended start to bother you well above your paygrade. What if… yes, what if you could fill those gaps? A few lightbulbs start to flicker on in your mind and you ask yourself if maybe, just maybe your challenges and growing dissatisfaction present an opportunity.

No. You are paid well, you have a nice-sounding title, corner office, club-class tickets on international trips and you wonder if your mind is playing tricks with you, you experience a wave of momentary guilt for your selfish thoughts, but you can no longer deny that you no longer want to be beholden to someone else for your livelihood.

You do not want to feel obliged to explain yourself to attend a child’s music recital or take yet another day for yourself within the same week.

You’re tired of the delicate balance between set budgets that do not support performance expectations. Your feet are now sore from the frequent complex dance to the diverse interests of your peers, managers, directors, and board but you dare not breathe a word of your thoughts, not even to your spouse.

With kids in private school and a high monthly bill lifestyle, they are unlikely to share your thoughts. You shove them aside thinking: “maybe I’m getting ahead of myself”.

You are not getting ahead of yourself and there’s absolutely nothing wrong with you. You’ve come of age, that is what it is. At a certain point in our lives, we arrive at what I refer to as High-charger Fatigue.

The initially exciting, impressive, high-pressure life hopping in and out of back-to-back meetings and living out of a suitcase in the adrenaline roller-coaster that corporate life can become tiring and limiting.

We get to the point where we begin to value our time, private time, value our experience more, we have enough knowledge to make more while working on our terms.

This is the point at which scary as it may be, we are invited by the possibilities that lie ahead to get off the salaried train and go it alone. We are challenged by our desire for greater control of our lives and pushed by our drive to do more, become greater, and make our marks on the world.

