Society Tame workplace burnout to keep depression at bay

By SCOTT BELLOWS

More by this Author Summary Throughout the past 10 years, awareness about mental health has permeated our societal consciousness.

The once-taboo subject of mental health is now more widely discussed in traditional media, social media, workplaces, and around family dinner tables than ever before.

Throughout the past 10 years, awareness about mental health has permeated our societal consciousness. The once-taboo subject of mental health is now more widely discussed in traditional media, social media, workplaces, and around family dinner tables than ever before.

Public proponents of mental health advocacy range from such luminaries as Oprah Winfrey, Boniface Mwangi, Sitawa Wafula, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to also including political leaders such as President Uhuru Kenyatta who established the Mental Health Taskforce.

Further, employment-related mental health issues also abound but receive less attention and coverage.

Workplace-induced health and mental health struggles are also real and profound with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and International Labour Organisation estimating that 745,000 employees die from long work hours alone per year.

Chief complaints

Working more than 55 hours per week comes with statistically higher likelihoods of strokes and heart disease. Separately, the WHO claims depression as a mental health crisis with nearly 800,000 people ending their lives through suicide annually. But what about the linkages between employment and depression?

Burnout stands as one of the chief complaints of workers around the world. Constructs that fuel one’s burnout include utter exhaustion, resentful detachment, withdrawal from work, dehumanising colleagues, and feelings questioning one’s effectiveness and organisational contribution. The exhaustion component comprises the core integral part of burnout with physical, emotional and cognitive aspects.

However, psychologists, counsellors, and therapists have historically not clearly delineated whether burnout should be included as a depressive condition or a separate issue that requires independent medical and legal status. Due to this ambiguity, employees traditionally are unable to seek adequate diagnosis and support.

Renzo Bianchi, Jay Verkuilen, and a large team of co-researchers just published a fascinating study comparing employment and career burnout with depression. In a meta-analysis looking at large samples of more than 12,000 workers, the social scientists found strong statistical evidence that the workplace burnout construct of exhaustion is strongly linked and overlapped with depression. The findings were consistent across the world even when taking into account control variables such as employee native language, occupation, country of residence or origin.

Organisational psychologist Adam Grant proclaimed it as job-related depression and that the study proved conclusively that work burnout must now be considered a medical condition. If someone is burned out from their jobs, then chances are they are also depressed. They become so drained that they possess nothing further to give to their jobs and workplaces.

If burnout is indeed a medical condition, then our workplace health insurance schemes and National Hospital Insurance Fund should cover treatment for burnout.

Employers can look out for workplace burnout in their firms through some simple approaches.

First, human resources departments should conduct regular annual comprehensive employee engagement surveys with quarterly dipstick check-in abbreviated surveys.

Most employers shy away from comprehensive employee surveys thinking that only short simple questionnaires are what workers can handle. However, longer in-depth surveys covering a variety of constructs are necessary for a true picture of organisational health and support staff rather than overburden them.

Second, provide independent confidential life coaches to employees free of charge. Some early-stage burnout can be addressed swiftly.

Third, provide access to mental health support beyond coaches to actual clinical psychologists.

Data analytics

Facebook last week was publicly criticised by a witness to the Irish Parliament for only providing life coaching type of mental health support to employees in difficult departments but not trained mental health professionals like clinical psychologists.

Fourth, use data analytics commensurate with the surveys to notice if some departments and managers tend to induce higher burnout than others. If so, then hold those departments and managers accountable through training and reassigning duties to eliminate those who cause the most burnout to their employees.

Dr Scott may be reached on [email protected] or on Twitter: @ScottProfessor