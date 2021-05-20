Society Therapy after divorce

By PURITY WANJOHI

More by this Author Summary The soul-searching classes have had 45 participants so far.

The average age is 30 years old, with people attending from as far as the US, Rwanda and South Sudan.

Hours of classes touch on everything from past relationships to parenting.

What happens after the divorce? Getting divorce papers does not generally signal immediate, incoming bliss. When it finally happens, many people wonder why they are still anxious, depressed or suicidal, even if they are the ones who sought to end the marriage.

The simplest of queries, like how to fill their time without their husband or wife, become hard to answer. They feel scared and isolated. Sometimes it is regret or self-pity, or both.

Many divorcees are now calling therapists with one question: “Can you walk me through life post-divorce?”

Desmond Tutu, 34, got married and divorced within a year. He was 28 at the time and grew up in a family weaved deep in Christianity. He is disarmingly honest about his divorce.

“We did everything we could to salvage our marriage but eventually realised that our wellbeing in the long-term depended on going separate ways, however sad that was,” he says.

The straw that broke the camel’s back was when their last counsellor frankly told them that he was not going to continue working with them.

“So much was going on at the moment. The counsellor, who’s professionally trained sort of gave up on our marriage. When this happened, I began to ask myself who I was to keep holding on,” he says.

He is quick to admit that he had seen red flags earlier but ignored their impact on marriage.

He initiated the divorce.

Seven years later, remarried and having healed from the stigma he faced as a divorcee, Mr Tutu and his wife founded Divine Care. They counsel those who have separated, divorced, or are in difficult marriages, as it was equally not easy for his wife to marry a divorcee.

“If I hadn’t gone through the divorce, I’d be telling those in struggling marriages to keep at it and quote Bible verses to support the permanency of marriage as opposed to urging them to seek help as soon as possible,” he says.

The soul-searching classes have had 45 participants so far. The average age is 30 years old, with people attending from as far as the US, Rwanda and South Sudan. Hours of classes touch on everything from past relationships to parenting. The participants acknowledge their pain, deal with emotions and attitudes that deter rebuilding of relationships such as anger, bitterness and unforgiveness.

They also learn how to move past the residues of divorce because some people carry along with their past mistakes into new relationships.

If the marriage bore children, they offer strategies for the estranged partners to build a relationship that creates an environment safe for co-parenting.

A good thing

As divorce cases rise sharply, therapists are helping people view the end of marriages as a good thing, not solely a negative, damaging and tragic life experience.

After divorce, society also turns its back on you. For a religious person like Mr Tutu especially, it was not easy. Looking back, he says, he does blame those who disparaged him.

“The church community doesn’t know how to deal with divorce. We’re taught that God hates divorce. The pastors have also not gone through it. This puts people in a conundrum and they are not sure if they should equally hate the divorcee,” the IT expert says, adding that he has to make an elaborate explanation to “make people comfortable” around him.

Nairobi Chapel is among the churches that have started counselling programmes for divorcees. The 13-week Divorce and Separation Care programme helps people going through relationship trauma and divorcees seeking healing.

“We address three issues; emotional and relational trauma, where we help individuals find themselves. Marriage changes you and after a divorce, one is left in an identity crisis,” says Andrew Kariuki, a pastor.

The other two courses are financial management since an end of a marriage may mean disruption in household income and the effect of divorce on children.

The programme does not, however, prepare participants for remarriage.

Mr Kariuki says that divorce is devastating because marriage is “oneness in spirit” and when it breaks, everything in a person’s life changes.

“The decision to divorce is followed by consequences that last for years or a lifetime. Therefore, when a couple reaches this point in their marriage, they’ve battled each other so much that their only response to one another is my way or my way,” he says.

According to him, several reasons lead to divorce: getting married for the wrong reasons, ill preparation for marriage, breakdown in communication, broken expectations, and finances.

“People marry without understanding marriage and the depth of commitment required,” he says. This makes navigating marital challenges onerous for couples.

No purpose

Lack of marital purpose can lead to divorce. “A purpose will keep you bonded once the activities that come with marriage are over such as raising children, building wealth, and buying homes,” he says.

With his wife of 21 years, theirs is to support couples build thriving marriages. The therapy costs Sh4,500 for now because classes are virtual.

“The course materials cost Sh3,500 and an additional Sh1,000 for administrative costs. However, there will be additional costs when physical meetings resume,” he says.

Millicent Njuguna, a marriage counsellor at Amani Counselling Centre and Training Institute in Nairobi shares circumstances that lead to divorce.

The period when a couple drifts apart, selfish choices in marriage, third party involvements, success, and life changes such as a new baby or job loss/promotion. She points out that if a couple does not communicate effectively, share openly and agree, problems will sprout.

Mrs Njuguna says that married people often do not expect their partner to change.

“Your spouse will change. You too will change. Knowing that you’ll both change enables you to love the stranger you find next to you as time goes on.”

Other factors are domestic violence, suspicion, addiction and leading secret lifestyles unknown to the other party. For example, dabbling in homosexuality, a current marital reality. Her sentiment is echoed by Mr Kariuki, who summarises divorce as the “outcome of unresolved conflict.”

“At different stages of life, there are different challenges which inevitably lead to conflict. I encourage couples to strike the iron when it’s hot. Conflict worsens if felt unresolved.”

When couples begin mulling over divorce, more often than not, they are not ready for divorce. Before separation, most couples go went through tens of counselling sessions seeking reconciliation.

For couples who approach Mr Kariuki for counselling, his role is not to repair the marriage but to support them address the issues affecting their marriage and hopefully make amends. He says, about 90 percent of them end up reconciled. “Good counsellors are mediators. They take the side of the marriage and help the couple achieve the goal of counselling set forth, be it reconciliation, separation or divorce,” says Mrs Njuguna.

“The decision to end or stay in the marriage is ultimately the couples’.”

In developed countries, divorce is based on a no-fault system where divorce is granted by consent.

In Kenya, the divorce system is fault-based where the individual seeking to obtain a divorce must prove matrimonial offence on the part of the spouse or partner.

The decision is not a simple one especially locally where divorce is considered an abomination. Divorcees end up feeling ignored, ostracised and unaccepted. They are considered “marked” because marriage is expected to be life-long.

Mr Kariuki leads a men’s ministry and reveals that men suffer greatly during the divorce. The legal system is inclined to support women. Women get to keep the children and receive financial support from their ex-husbands. This leaves men cast away, financially stressed and emotionally distressed due to children being taken away from them.

“To a man, his family is part of his identity. When taken away, he’s left wondering who really he is,” he says.

Now 10 years as a counsellor, Mrs Njuguna says that sometimes divorce is a good thing.

However, the pain of divorce is best dealt with before marriage. “Choose your spouse like a toothpick,” she advises.

“Take time to know one another well. Avoid having getting intimate as it blinds us to faults. Agree from the beginning if divorce is an option. If it’s not, decide how you’ll solve challenges. Finally, don’t paint over red flags.”