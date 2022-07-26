Heritage Unstoppable desire to make a difference and other criteria

By GEORGE NJENGA

Business is more than just making money, and the same goes for leadership and career growth. While many people are struggling to gain titles and positions, John Maxwell, a bestselling author, and coach who has sold more than 24 million books on leadership reminds us that we must have an unstoppable desire to make a difference in the lives of people.

Developing yourself into a leader and leaving a legacy is about making a difference in another person’s life. As leaders, whether in public or private, the question that we should always ask ourselves is, do we place the citizen’s voice at the centre of any decision we make?

Transformational leaders must have three pillars namely: innovation, ethics, and integrity. One area where I have learnt the importance of co-creation is working with marginalised communities.

For instance, one of our alumnus Mary Kanyaman Ekai came up with the idea of changing the narrative of the arid and semi-arid land communities in Kenya.

Partnering with various people, Mary spearheaded the establishment of the Golden Valley Co-operative, an initiative that has brought together communities in Baringo, Samburu, Turkana, and along the Suguta Valley. The aim is to empower the communities using natural resources.

They mobilise pastoralists, government departments, livestock marketing council, private sector, academic and research institutions to develop a model that would encourage investments that focus on securing the immediate and strategic needs of the people in pastoral areas, especially women and youth.

Pastoralists get to be involved in livestock value chains, food and nutrition security is enhanced as well as income (livestock productivity and entrepreneurship improvement using a cooperative model).

This is where developing self into a leader and leaving a legacy is about making a difference in another person’s life; by transforming communities and accelerating innovation.

So can you learn how to be a transformational school leader? Yes. The role of academic institutions in enhancing development and building leaders can never be underestimated.

Strathmore University, for instance, has an Advanced Management programme and Global CEO- Africa programme, which has attracted over 300 CEOs and business leaders coming in to learn the importance of strategic leadership.

Dr Njenga is the Dean of Strathmore Business School and the Director of the Center for Sustainability Leadership at Strathmore University