Validation from bosses that pays top dividends

Humans crave validation. As a social species, our brains want us to be seen and acknowledged for our contributions as a way of ensuring our interconnected survival.

But sadly, too many leaders see their employees as mere robots with flesh and skin. They bark commands, give instructions, and simply think because they are paying salaries, staff must automatically and completely comply.

Many bosses do not want their workers to get soft and not work hard, so they erroneously refrain from validation. Further, leaders can provide no communications when employees are suffering or the organisation fails to fulfil its promises.

Authors Anne-Maartje Oud and Joe Navarro claim that leader validation builds mounds of job satisfaction. They proclaim that in the coronavirus era, validation amid remote working in many sectors becomes even more important.

Leaders must spend time observing and interacting with their employees so that they do not seem remote intangible uncaring figures. Likewise, without interactions, leaders cannot make as useful empathetic decisions that impact their workforce.

While Ron Carucci’s research uncovers that some employees are more emotionally in need of validation than others. It is important not to become dismissive towards such staff and show that you care for their well-being and career success but at the same time set limits for the amount of support you can give.

But for the vast majority of average employees who only need even nominal amounts of validation, Oud and Navarro highlight seven techniques that managers can use to show corroboration with their subordinates.

Following these seven steps not only increases perceptions of validation that fosters team cohesion, self-efficacy, self-esteem, and performance, but it also reduces turnover and the myriad of costs, both direct and indirect, of recruiting and replacing those lost workers.

A survey by DDI found that 57 percent of workers have quit a job because of their boss.

So, as a leader in your organisation, take initiative to be proactive with your staff.

Be intentional about providing validation that improves employee job and life satisfaction all while boosting firm profits.

FIRST

Go beyond simply asking “How are you?” and expecting a polite response. Ask probing questions that show you care and that you notice them, but without getting too personal.

Try asking your staff “What are your biggest challenges this month?”, “Have you had exciting successes this week?”, or “Any way I can support you this quarter?”

SECOND

Be proactive with scheduling one-on-one meetings. Most managers spend more than 70 percent of time putting out fires and handling urgent unexpected situations instead of planning to interpersonally prevent issues from bubbling up.

Spend time one-on-one, via in-person meetings or phone calls, with your reports. As organisational development practitioner Francis Kahihu states, management is not just about tasks. Appreciate people.

THIRD

Use active listening techniques to be sure you hear what your employees say. Rephrase what they say to make sure you understand them. Take notes and ask follow-up questions.

FOURTH

Do not be afraid to give some extra time off after big initiatives or deliverables whereby staff have worked exceptionally hard as a way for them to practise self-care and run errands that they perhaps could not have done during the crunch time.

FIFTH

Find occasions for casual time to walk around and chat with your workers, often called management by walking around.

SIXTH

Foster an environment of socialisation. Use formal and informal team-building activities and group outings. Not all team-building needs to break the bank as expensive offsite retreats. Even bringing in sodas and having a sharing time once a month can yield huge dividends.

SEVENTH

Take an extra step to give appreciation for jobs well done. Write a ‘Thank You’ text, WhatsApp, email, or note. Give simple gift certificates for groceries from supermarkets and other stores.

Dr Scott may be reached on [email protected] or on Twitter: @ScottProfessor