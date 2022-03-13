Society Why social loafing is bad for career

How a business performs is a reflection of the contribution made by every member of its teams.

You must have clapped in a group or engaged in a group rope-pulling contest. During the exercise, you either rubbed your palms or simply held the rope while pretending to clap or pull. You felt safe in the numbers.

We are all guilty of this misdemeanour.

Now imagine clapping or pulling the rope alone? How differently would you do it? Chances are, you would clap or pull harder.

At a time when most companies are releasing their annual performance reports, it is difficult to narrow these results down to an individual. This is especially so in large corporations that employ thousands.

It is, therefore, possible for an employee to bask in the glory of end-of-year profits, for instance, having sat on the fence the whole year.

Social psychologists call this behaviour ‘‘social loafing’’ where someone feels less obliged to exert themselves on a group task. This is usually because their inactivity is less likely to be noticed. Sometimes the person feels that their contribution does not matter to the overall objective of the company. One could also be just a bystander.

Experts say that understanding why and how professionals become social loafers is important to the ‘‘effective functioning and competitiveness’’ of an organisation.

So, why exactly do professionals become social loafers? How does it affect the team and the overall performance of an organisation?

How a business performs is a reflection of the contribution made by every member of its teams. Sometimes, however, we tend to assume that our effort does not count. After all, we are only a cog in a giant wheel.

Social loafing could also stem from inferiority complex or introversion. Psychologist Maryanne Waruguru says that when you feel inadequate, you take your effort to the common goal as inconsequential. Then you slump.

‘‘Introverted people prefer to work alone to working in groups. Some of them may not be open to criticism that comes with group work. The context of a team makes them feel insecure,’’ Ms Waruguru says.

She notes that while each team member may contribute significantly to a goal, credit often goes to the team rather than individuals, which could affect their esteem. This makes people less proud of their contribution.

Mercy Mwirigi, a human resources professional at the Judiciary of Kenya, agrees, saying understanding how your role fits within the team’s mandate is key.

‘‘Seek to stand out within your team. Invest in making yourself better by being a good communicator, for instance,’’ she advises.

On dealing with inferiority complex, Ms Mwirigi says professionals should enhance their skills, knowledge and competencies to boost confidence.

Adds she: ‘‘Create boundaries around yourself. Be self-aware and appreciate yourself as a unique human being capable of making unique contributions to your team. Never compare yourself with your teammates.’’

It is one thing to deal with a difficult task and another to work in a dysfunctional, fragmented group. Lack of a sense of common purpose in a team makes it harder to work than when people solve problems as individuals.

When disunity infiltrates a team, members become disengaged as everyone pulls in their own direction –or no direction at all.

The result is unmet deadlines, unaccomplished goals and, ultimately, failure.

One of the cons of group work is the dispensability of effort, experts say. A member might feel that someone else will always cover for them. Ms Mwirigi warns that overlooking individual pieces of work is to miss the bigger picture.

‘‘Create long-term goals and use each of your assignments as a stepping stone to your next career moment.’’

If you work in a team where members are demotivated, your drive will regress progressively to match their effort –or lack of it thereof. Human beings naturally like to be like those they work or interact with.

Why would anyone want to be the team’s Superman when everyone else is content with the bare minimum? Doing so either puts you at cross-purposes with the rest of the group, or makes you look awkward.

Sometimes the task at hand is not challenging enough to provoke you into serious action. If the assignment is underwhelming, chances are you will want to do as little as possible. Consequently, only a small team will end up handling the task, which could overwhelm them.

Conversely, if the problem at hand is too complex, professionals may feel ill-equipped to offer solutions. This is also true for complex goals. When members of a team cannot visualise the objectives of their employer, they tend to ‘‘shut down’’ and to detach themselves. This leads to social loafing at the workplace.

How active are you on group chats? Away from the workplace, social loafing can take different dimensions. Take WhatsApp, for instance. If you were in a group of 25 people where 20 members contributed to discussions actively, it would be easy for you to take a backseat.

Every group has such dormant members. It takes a keen eye to notice their inactivity, sometimes after weeks or months.

