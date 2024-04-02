Life & Work Strategies that promote collaborative solutions

By SCOTT BELLOWS

In a growing insurance firm in the Westlands, Nairobi, two managers, Amara and Kiprono, lead different departments entrenched in a longstanding fierce rivalry. Their opposing viewpoints on policy and client management spilt over, affecting inter-team dynamics and productivity.

Department meetings, meant to foster unity and collaboration, often end in heated debates about how to squash the other department and further discord at the organisational level. Seen by man as pointless and petty, the battle leaves many team members in both departments frustrated and caught in the crossfire of the persistent conflict.

The tension between Amara and Kiprono's teams mirrors broader societal divides, highlighting a critical challenge in a more polarised world brought about by tunnelled social media and partisan news programs.

How can professionals engage in meaningful dialogue amidst deep-seated differences? Their situation exemplifies the urgent need for strategies that not only respect diverse opinions but also pave the way for collaborative solutions. Many may think you cannot have both at the same time. However, it is within this context that the recent research just published in the Journal of Experimental Psychology by Curtis Puryear and Kurt Gray gains significance.

The study introduces "balanced pragmatism" as a potent tool for navigating not only hotly contested political discussions but fostering cross-partisan respect across a myriad of professional and personal scenarios. The approach, grounded in the growing field of wisdom research, advocates for balancing multiple interests and seeking pragmatic solutions.

Through a series of studies involving thousands of participants, the researchers demonstrated that balanced pragmatism significantly increased respect for out-group political elites and even made political opponents appear more moral and rational.

If cutting-edge science can achieve this stunningly favourable result in the difficult world of politics, how much better would it even work in our own business climate across East Africa?

Applying balanced pragmatism to the earlier mentioned insurance firm's scenario could transform the hostile dynamic between Amara and Kiprono's departments. By encouraging both managers to acknowledge each other's valid concerns and work towards pragmatic, mutually beneficial solutions, they can model a new way of interacting.

Such actions could shift mindsets and trickle down to their teams, replacing divisiveness with a culture of respect and cooperation.

Specifically, managers can recognise and consider the various perspectives, needs, and concerns of all parties involved. This component emphasizes empathy and the ability to see a situation from multiple viewpoints, not just one's own.

Then, focus on practical, workable solutions that can address the concerns of all the involved parties. Essentially meaning prioritizing outcomes that are achievable and beneficial, even if they require compromise or collaboration that might not fully satisfy every individual's ideal scenario.

Organisations can institutionalise balanced pragmatism through targeted training and HR practices. Incorporating workshops on wise reasoning and balanced pragmatism into leadership development programs could equip managers with the skills needed to navigate conflicts effectively. Proactive human resources policies that reward collaborative achievements and cross-departmental projects can further reinforce the value of this approach.

At the individual level, upwardly mobile professionals can learn to master balanced pragmatism as a game-changer in career advancement. By demonstrating an ability to respectfully engage with diverse viewpoints and drive towards consensus, individuals can stand out as effective leaders.

This skill not only enhances their professional reputation but also positions them as bridge-builders in an increasingly polarized world. Thus, representing key building blocks of professional success.

In conclusion, the principles of balanced pragmatism offer a beacon of hope for transcending political and interpersonal divides across our workplaces. By fostering an environment where differing viewpoints are met with respect and a shared commitment to practical outcomes, we can begin to mend the fabric of our professional and personal communities.

The insights from the research not only illuminate the path forward but also remind us of the profound impact that applying wisdom and pragmatism can have on our collective future as a vibrant Kenyan society.

