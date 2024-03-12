Life & Work Strategies to mitigate burnout at workplace

Many of us have likely felt burnout in our jobs from time to time. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By SCOTT BELLOWS

More by this Author

In the sunbaked heart of Mombasa, a large tourism company prides itself on showcasing the energetic culture and striking landscapes of Coast. At the centre of the firm stands Halima, a dedicated mid-level supervisor known for her relentless work ethic and deep commitment to customer satisfaction.

Despite her passion, Halima recently finds herself ensnared in a web of exhaustion, her once vibrant enthusiasm dimming under the relentless pressure and unending demands of her role.

Witnessing Halima’s struggle, her colleagues recall her earlier vibrancy, contrasting sharply with her current state of constant irritation and feelings of underappreciation. Conversations with her reveal a deep-seated sense of being overwhelmed, a clear signal of burnout that not only threatens her well-being but also signals potential issues within the company’s operational dynamics.

Many of us have likely felt burnout in our jobs from time to time. Also, we could even point out current colleagues facing the affliction.

Luckily, interesting research by Elizabeth Saunders sheds light on the pervasive issue, outlining burnout as a multifaceted problem that extends beyond mere fatigue. However, burnout is not merely being tired.

Many businesspeople get confused and lump all workplace fatigue into this one variable.

However, fatigue actually encompasses a range of factors, including a mix of overwhelming workloads, a lack of control and autonomy, insufficient rewards, poor community support, perceived unfairness, and a disconnect between personal and organisational values.

The study’s insights offer a comprehensive framework for understanding burnout, suggesting that it may not always necessitate leaving one’s job but rather addressing the underlying imbalances.

Each area, when imbalanced, can significantly drain an individual’s energy and enthusiasm, leading to the deep-seated feeling of burnout that Halima experiences. Recognising the causes of burnout is only the first step in devising strategies to mitigate their impact.

Regarding organisations, the message comes out crystal clear that to prevent employee burnout, it becomes crucial to maintain a balance in the above six areas. Companies should strive to ensure workloads are manageable, offer employees autonomy and resources, provide adequate rewards, foster supportive communities, ensure fairness, and align organizational values with those of their employees.

Merely offering psycho-social support on combating workplace tiredness no longer cuts it as a progressive company hoping to leverage outstanding labour forces. By focusing on the six burnout aspects, entities can create a more sustainable work environment that nurtures employee well-being.

Employees, on their part, can utilise the research to identify signs of burnout and take proactive steps to address them individually and with their respective supervisors. Self-mitigation includes seeking changes in workload, advocating for their own autonomy, pursuing meaningful rewards, building supportive relationships, addressing fairness concerns, and ensuring that their own personal values match with the firm and their department.

Recognising and addressing these signs early can help individuals restore balance and rekindle their passion for their work.

In conclusion, Halima’s story is a poignant reminder of the complexities of burnout and the importance of addressing its root causes. By understanding and acting on the insights provided by the research, both organisations and employees can work towards creating a healthier, more fulfilling work environment.

It becomes a journey of collective effort and individual resilience, pointing towards a future where burnout becomes the exception in our Kenyan corporations and not the norm.

Have a management or leadership issue, question, or challenge? Reach out to Dr Scott through @ScottProfessor on X or email [email protected]