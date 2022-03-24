Lifestyle The Great Danes, sausage dogs...

Yahya Awadh, a dog breeder feeds pellets to some of his dogs in Diani, Kwale County. PHOTO | SIAGO CECE | NMG

By SIAGO CECE

I am emotionally attached to my dogs. I feel bad when I sell them so I end up doing a follow-up with the buyer just to ensure that they landed in the right hands,” says Yahya Awadh, a dog breeder.

I am at his home in Diani near Ukunda Airstrip in Kwale County, where five giant dogs surround him.

“Cindy! Sit! Cindy, I said you sit down,” the 37-year-old orders one of the tall fluffy White Swiss Shepherd Dog that seems to be getting excited.

She, the dog, calmly lies down.

Yahya is among the growing number of Kenyans breeding and keeping rare dog breeds.

It all started as a hobby 12 years ago when he homed two stray dogs. Now he has 25 dogs of different breeds including Swiss Shepherds, Black Boerboels which are large, mastiff-type dogs from South Africa, and the intelligent Pitbulls.

He also has Harlequin Great Danes, which have black and white patches, and are known as the gentle giants of the dog world and the world’s largest dog breeds.

“I have one dog for each breed just for production,” he says.

According to Yahya, the most-sought and loved dog is still the German Shepherd because of its affordability and low maintenance. However, some Kenyans are also looking for rarer breeds such as the Great Danes, dogs that are costly and high-maintenance.

“Such dogs need more attention and they want a real dog lover,” he said.

“Buyers opt for a German Shepherd because it is a well-known breed worldwide and it has a ready market which makes it affordable. It is also easy to maintain,” he adds.

A German Shepherd puppy can cost between Sh40,000 and Sh70,000 while Great Dane can fetch upto Sh200,000.

During the interview with BDLife, he calls Zahur, one of the Great Danes puppies that quickly climbs up to sit on his lap. Zahur is currently on sale at Sh200,000.

The Great Danes, he says, do not just need a companion, but a ‘professional dog lover.’ “This means someone who is not just excited about owning a dog. You have to be responsible. Dogs are not just animals, but are like children that need to be attended to and cleaned,” he says, adding that he takes his to the beach thrice or four times a week.

Yahya says before selling such dogs he usually asks the buyer one question.

“As a seller listing down so many conditions may turn off a buyer. Therefore, I only ask if they really will have time for the dog. This is an animal that is going to be your best friend. A dog does not need a lazy owner,” he says.

Other house dogs

As more Kenyans gain an interest in keeping dogs as pets, the question of which are the best breeds to keep has always arisen. He explains that the choice of a breed will always depend on why you want to keep the dog.

For instance, he explains that the commonly-bought Japanese Spitz, whose price goes for between Sh10,000 to Sh15,000 is a light dog and can be kept at home and also be portable.

“They can be a home alarm. This is because it alerts you with any movement either in the house or in the compound but cannot defend its owner,” he says.

If you want rarer breeds, pick a Dachshund, also known as the sausage dog, which has a high sense of sniffing. Another dog is Jack Russell.

Feeding

As a new dog owner, feeding can be a challenge. To Yahya, dog food does not have to be expensive. He feeds his dogs pumpkins, mixed vegetables from his farm, beef, rice, and pork trotters.

“It can become a bit costly to feed a dog the whole day and you may end up wasting a lot of food. I, therefore, feed them once and ensure that they are full to take them through the day,” he says. Naming

The other interesting part about dog keeping is the naming. For instance, some of Yahya’s dogs are Scout, Cindy, Anabelle, and Zahur. He names them after flowers or according to their country of origin such as Russia and Egypt, where he buys some of his dogs.

He explains that there is a breeder in Russia who sells him a dog which he ends up getting four times the price in Kenya. For instance, he can resell a dog he bought at Sh15,000 from Russia for Sh50,000 locally.

Besides selling them through an annual dog show in Diani or on referral, the breeder of only pure-bred dogs also sends them to customers in the US.

“It is not so easy to export a dog. But all you have to do is to vaccinate the dog and ensure that it has all its certificates. Get a proper cage that has a tracker to track the animal’s movement. The dog is then sent as cargo with bottles of water just in case it gets thirsty,” he says.

