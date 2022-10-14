Travel Nairobi Dawn Chorus, a treehouse extraordinaire

By JACKSON BIKO

This is not a bar review even though it involves drinks. This is a tip for the jaded and the busy but who can’t find time for travel and tranquillity. In Loresho Ridge is just the place for someone like you who wants either quiet or romance. Or a quiet romance.

Nairobi Dawn Chorus is like a mirage on a desert, it feels real but it’s not even real. I say it’s not real because literally a stone throw from the Wine Shop there is a road, that leads down what looks like a boulevard, past an old Asian woman walking, past signage that says Children Crossing but there is no road to cross, only a bushy fence so maybe these are invisible children, then a gate to your left. You arrive at Nairobi Dawn Chorus, a treehouse extraordinaire.

It’s a luxury-tented affair by what feels like a valley. The hippie Youtubers call it Glamping. When in there you are completely in a different world, a safari in the forest. You could be anywhere, somewhere very removed from the city. It’s self-catering, so yes, you have to cook for yourself. It’s perfect for alone time, orna time with your best other. The deck is coming apart, so is the swimming pool (The canvas chairs are old, one tore apart as I sat on it) but the views and the tranquillity is unbeatable.

You will light a fire in the deck area and sit there with a drink, preferably in deep silence, communing with the fire and your gods. Don’t zip up the tent when you retire in the big lustrous bed. Sleep in nature, stare at the darkness that stares back. Listen to the sounds of the night. Plug into the primal you.

Mornings are magical. I know why they call it the Nairobi Dawn Chorus because the birds form a chorus to spice your morning. They literally sing their hearts out, so much that you might think they are doing it for a tip. It’s magic really, to be in nature without being in nature.

