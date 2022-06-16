Lifestyle Tribute to my long-time friend Peter ‘the shark’ Ishahaki, rest in peace

By JOE NGUGI

Under the terms of surrender in 1945, Japan was to no longer maintain a standing army. Instead, the allies, in particular Americans, would station and maintain a standing military base. For many of the Japanese generals, the terms of surrender were unacceptable so in accordance with the ancient Samurai honour code, many committed harakiri or seppuku.

Despite his shortcomings, Emperor Hirohito was a far-sighted leader. He correctly forsaw the terms of Japan not maintaining and providing for a regular army as a means of diverting those resources elsewhere and did not see harakiri as the way out. Instead, he saw the future of Japan, not as a military power anymore, but as a looming economic giant.

In his vision, he forsaw a decolonised Africa as a market and source of raw materials. Indeed in 1964, shortly after Kenya attained her independence, Japan opened her Embassy in Nairobi and that is where this story begins.

Soon after opening of the embassy, an avalanche of Japanese merchant class, manufacturers representatives, of Sony, Sanyo, Toyota, Nissan, Mitsubishi and all manner of Japanese-related electronic consumer products and services came to Kenya.

At about that time, I was a little boy of four years attending kindergarten at Loreto Convent Mombasa. My late father, a banker, was on a tour of duty in that breezy seaside town. While in class one, a little Japanese boy, Peter Ishahaki Yasuke joined the class.

His Dad, Mr Yasuke was the Japanese representative of some product or other, his mom a gourmet cook from the Philippines. She had converted her Japanese husband to Catholicism. As children could not pronounce Ishahaki, they teased him " Peter is a shark" until he cried.

For some reason, he and I hit it off pretty well. But soon it was time for both our respective families to move, ours to Nairobi and Peter’s to Japan. And so it would have stayed!! However, in 1981 my classmates across the many schools I had attended, entered the University of Nairobi.

While there, I joined a fraternity called AIESEC. An international association for students of commerce and management sciences. I became chairman of the same in 1984 and in that same year I traveled to Avignon France to attend the Annual Congress, with delegates from all over the AIESEC world. The event was held in a medieval castle.

Low and behold, who do I meet? Peter Ishahaki aka “is a shark!” What a lovely time we spent reminiscing!.

Soon enough the congress was over and it was time for the study tour. The tour took us to the Cote Dazur, in the southern wine-growing region of France. It is said that "what happens in the Cote Dazur stays in the Cote Dazur"

It was while eating out in one of those enchanted little southern France cottages that we saw her. She worked for her mom and dad in the family restaurant as a cook, waitress & piano player!

Her mother, Cassandra, was half Algerian, half French, whilst her father Dijon was himself half Spanish, half Italian. Her Name was Beulah and she was lovely, gentle, milk-white teeth and ever so pretty.

To say that my friend the Shark was smitten would be an understatement.

Needless to say, the study tour for "The Shark" and I ended there. Three days later he announced over a candlelight dinner his intention to marry the maiden! Could I stay to be the best man?

I had to give it to the shark!

No thank you my friend, but all the best we'll keep in touch. On that note, I bade farewell to Casandra, Dijon, Beulah and the Shark.

Fast forward Emperor Hirohito's dream had come true and Japan is the second wealthiest nation on earth. His Son Akihito was the Emperor but abdicated and on 1st May 2019 Emporer Naruhito ascended to the throne but my friend Peter Ishahaki Yasuke and his wife, the lovely Beulah, are still a sad couple! Alas, they still had no child!

They had tried everything. Fortis Memorial Research Institute of India, Glen eagle's Medical Centre in Singapore, name it. It was suggested to me by a couple who are my friends that they had a similar problem and now they had twins. Apparently, there is a mkamba medicine man, one Musyoka, whose speciality was fertility.

I wrote to Beulah and Ishahaki about the fertility medicine man from some remote village of Makueni, Beulah and Ishahaki were on the next flight to Kenya. Three months later I received a crate of a Cote des Rose. Beulah was pregnant with twins and the expected date of birth was August 6th (Hiroshima Memorial).

On the night of the 5th of August 2019, I received a WhatsApp Text that the expectant mother and father were on their way from their apartment in Shimokitazwa to Tokyo University Hospital. Keep the wine bottle near for the celebration, said the text.

The text I was waiting for about the birth of the twins finally arrived, but the message I received was totally different.

Sadly, Beulah had passed on of complications during childbirth, the twins were well in the intensive care unit with their grandparents Casandra, Dijon and grandpa Yasuke. “Peter your friend has gone to mourn in silence at our Shimokitazwa apartment.”

In their sitting room above the mock fireplace was a King Size painting of Peter’s great great great great great Grandfather Yasuke The first Samurai & below his painting was the family Samurai sword.

Ishahaki looked deeply into his ancestors' eyes as he weighed the odds in his mind. This life? Or an eternity with Beulah?

About 17 hours later I got a call from the Japanese Consulate in Nairobi. My friend Peter Ishahaki had committed harakiri. He had opted for eternity with Beulah. Peter's father had sent an email to one of his Japanese wartime friends Mr Hajimoto, who was a member of the Japanese business community requesting that he use his influence with the local Japanese Consulate to have his son's best friend and best Man (ie myself) be granted a Visa & an Economy class ticket on Japan Airlines to attend the cremation in Tokyo.

My passport had recently expired and I decided to mourn my friend in the solitude of the Aboretum Gardens, amongst the birds of the air and the lilies of the field. Then I decided to ask Mr Hajimoto to request the Ishahakis to allow us scatter the ashes of Peter and Beulah in Kenya where the twins had been conceived.

My request was received most favorably and in no time the ashes arrived in an urn.

I called Musyoka the traditional conception guru to join Hajimoto and I. We had chosen the Ngong Hills as the ash scattering site. Mr Ishahaki senior had sent a bottle of Sake, whilst Peter's Mum had sent some sweets to take away the bitter taste of death.

After scattering the ashes and as we walked down the hill, Hajimoto gave me an envelope.

It contained Peter's suicide note to me. With trembling hands I opened it.

It read " To my dearest friend and best man Joe. Mea Culpa Mea, Culpa Mea Maxima Culpa" (Not my fault, not my fault definitely not my fault)

