Life & Work Using language as strategic tool for success in business, career

Caricature of former US presidents Donald Trump (left) and Barack Obama with Hillary Clinton. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

By SCOTT BELLOWS

Many observers around the world ponder at the meteoric rise of certain politicians such as former US President Donald Trump or former UK Prime Minister Borris Johnson.

Part of their election strength came from their unique oratory skills and in some cases, giving nicknames to their opponents. Trump, renowned for coining distinctive monikers for his political adversaries, often employed rhyming or alliterative phrases to make these labels more memorable and rhetorically effective.

While many of these nicknames did not strictly rhyme, they frequently featured a form of wordplay or a catchy rhythmic quality such as: ‘Lyin’ Ted’, ‘Crooked Hillary’ and ‘Sleepy Joe’.

Now research has caught on to the effectiveness of such a technique. Language weaves a powerful influence, often unbeknownst to us as it hits at our subconscious. The words we choose, the rhythm they follow, and the aesthetic appeal of our sentences shape not just the content of our communication, but also how it’s received and interpreted.

The method and diction in what we say something is often more important than what we say. This subtle yet significant impact of language can lead us to form opinions, make decisions, or embrace beliefs based not only on what is said, but also on how it gets said.

It is a reality that infiltrates our daily lives, from the advertisements we encounter to the conversations we engage in, leaving us subtly swayed by the artistry of words.

Research by psychologist Eva Krockow delves into this fascinating aspect of language, particularly focusing on the 'rhyme-as-reason effect’.

The phenomenon suggests that sentences or phrases that rhyme are often perceived as more truthful or accurate. The reason originates not just from about the beauty or the poetic flow of the words, but also about how these rhyming phrases can enhance the processing fluency, making the information easier to absorb and, consequently, seemingly more credible.

Like swallowing medicine with a drink of water rather than chewing tablets dry. Thus providing remarkable insight into the cognitive processes that underlie our perception of information.

Understanding the rhyme-as-reason effect opens a myriad of opportunities for marketers, speech writers, and educators. Marketers can craft advertising slogans that rhyme and, therefore, could subtly enhance the persuasive power of their messages.

We notice this extensively on television but often do not realise the science behind it. Speechwriters can utilise rhyming phrases to make key points more memorable and impactful.

Educators, too, can harness this effect to make learning more engaging and effective, especially when conveying complex or abstract concepts verbally in lectures or visually on slides. Rhyming language, in these contexts, can be a strategic tool to captivate, educate, and influence.

In the competitive arena of the business world on the other hand, understanding the impact of language proves crucial. Colleagues and bosses might employ rhyming and other linguistic techniques to push ideas and initiatives to further their own agenda.

Awareness of such techniques can help professionals critically evaluate the content of what is being said, separating the charm of language from the substance of the message. Successful professionals remain vigilant and discerning, recognising when a beautifully phrased argument might be masking a less-than-robust idea.

Career-minded individuals looking to climb the career ladder, mastering the art of language can be a key to success. Personal branding, phrasing in interviews, board meetings, or promotional presentations can all benefit from the strategic use of rhyming and other linguistic techniques.

Crafting statements that are not only informative but also aesthetically pleasing can help leave a lasting impression, make arguments more persuasive, and enhance the speaker's perceived credibility and charisma.

Practice creating three rhyming phrases now that describe you, then dip into these when having to describe yourself in future professional settings without having to rely on being witty in the moment to remember new rhymes.

In short, the power of language, particularly the rhyme-as-reason effect, presents a double-edged sword in our personal and professional lives. While it can become a tool for persuasion and influence, it also demands a heightened awareness of how aesthetic aspects of language can sway our perceptions and judgments.

We do not want to get fooled by a rhyme. Whether we are crafting a message or interpreting one, acknowledging the influence of linguistic aesthetics equips us with a deeper understanding and, consequently, a more nuanced approach to communication in all spheres of life.

Have a management or leadership issue, question, or challenge? Reach out to Dr. Scott through @ScottProfessor on Twitter or on email [email protected].