Life & Work Walking the tightrope of entrepreneurial decision-making

In our entrepreneurial odyssey, we often dream of coming up with creative solutions that customers across East Africa and around the world will enjoy. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By SCOTT BELLOWS

In our entrepreneurial odyssey, we often dream of coming up with creative solutions that customers across East Africa and around the world will enjoy and rush to purchase our products or services.

We anticipate investment success like the late Chris Kirubi or innovation success akin to the late Steve Jobs or conglomerate success similar to Jimi Wanjigi or from modest circumstances to remarkable achievements in Manu Chandaria’s footsteps.

But when our dreams of success encounter harsh market realities, we sometimes find ourselves walking a tightrope of decision-making.

How do we respond to feedback, especially when our initial entrepreneurial product offering falls short of market expectations?

Shall we take a massive leap towards a drastically different idea or make moderate incremental adjustments to our initial plan?

In the throes of these crossroads, many entrepreneurs surprisingly find themselves pivoting too far away from their initial failures.

However, recent research from Ryan Angus proposes a path of moderation, suggesting that making sweeping changes is not the best move for entrepreneurs.

Based on his study derived from the Google Play app store, he delves into a pivotal question—when an entrepreneur’s first product performs poorly, how different should their second product or service offering be?

The comprehensive study suggested that only when an app’s performance is extremely low does it benefit from a drastic shift in its subsequent iterations.

Otherwise, a moderate pivot that is neither too similar nor too different often leads to the most successful outcomes.

So, what can entrepreneurs and their advisers and coaches glean from this new wisdom? No one-size-fits-all answer exists when it comes to making changes in response to market feedback.

Answers are more nuanced and a delicate balancing act, where entrepreneurs must scrutinise their performance levels, market responses, and personal aspirations, navigating a course that should prove not too extreme in either direction.

The revelation stands as especially useful for those of us who, in the wake of failure, find ourselves veering towards dramatic change, believing that the antidote to underperformance lies in an entirely new direction. But, as the research suggests, such a reaction might not be the best course of action.

If an entrepreneur’s first product falters but does not completely flop, they should opt for fine-tuning rather than a complete overhaul.

As an example, if a mobile app still manages to find some traction among users despite not hitting target expectations, it may be more prudent to refine features and functionality, rather than venturing into a completely different realm.

Entrepreneurship is a dance of creativity and adaptability, resilience and calculated risk-taking. Entrepreneurs must learn to walk the tightrope, not veering too far off course, and making balanced and measured responses to feedback.

After all, there exists no real failure in the entrepreneurial journey but instead, only opportunities to learn, adapt, and improve.

But what does this mean for the advisers, coaches, and consultants supporting these entrepreneurs? It means encouraging moderate adjustments over extreme pivots when initial ideas do not completely flounder. It means counselling patience and measured responses in the face of adversity.

Finally, it means nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset that values learning from failures as much as celebrating successes.

Indeed, each entrepreneurial journey proves unique, and no one rule applies uniformly. But if we can glean anything from the research, as organizational behaviourist Ethan Mollick states that in the face of failure, moderation often triumphs over extremes.

Given this wisdom, it applies whether you are an entrepreneur embarking on your journey or a mentor guiding others along theirs.

Have a management or leadership issue, question, or challenge? Reach out to Dr Scott through @ScottProfessor on Twitter or on email at [email protected]