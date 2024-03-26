Life & Work Ways of saying 'no' to ridiculous deadlines

In a more polite culture like Kenya, saying 'no' to authority figures becomes more challenging. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By SCOTT BELLOWS

In Narok, the heart of East Africa’s booming safari industry, the corporate sector thrives amidst the rolling hills and traditional culture. Lenkai, a mid-level supervisor at a leading tourism company, found himself uncomfortably on the brink.

Tasked with managing a team while juggling an unending list of responsibilities, he epitomised the modern-day professional ensnared in a cycle of relentless demands. Despite prioritising key deliverables, executives hurl tonnes of competing tasks at him. How can someone finish a project if everything is labelled urgent and due immediately?

His predicament does not signify an isolated event. Sadly, it represents a narrative too familiar across various sectors, where the allure of productivity morphs into a relentless push for more, more, more, and more. It leaves individuals gasping for a semblance of work-life balance and all while drowning in the process.

The toll that such environments take on workers is not merely about missed lunches or extended hours, but rather it cuts much deeper and begins to affect their personal well-being and familial relationships.

The constant buzz of emails, texts, messages, and the never-ending projects, and the pressure to always be 'on' can lead not just to professional burnout, but to a pervasive sense of dissatisfaction that bleeds into every corner of one's life.

Such scenarios are not merely about being too busy. Instead, it becomes about the profound impact on one's mental and emotional health when the scale tips too far towards work. Then organisations fail too as productivity plummets and drags down profits too, yet executives that create the crisis end up blaming their employees for not being robots that can jump through myriads of unrealistic hoops like at a circus.

Author Elizabeth Saunders' research offers a glimmer of hope in navigating the turbulent demands of unrealistic and often undereducated executives. Her strategies for saying 'no' to ridiculous deadlines and unnecessary commitments are more than just time management tips. Instead, professionals can utilise them like a blueprint for reclaiming one's time and, by extension, one's entire life. The insights underscore the difference between being productively engaged and being submerged in piles of busy work that neither fulfils nor enriches.

As most of us know, organisations, driven by bottom lines and market demands, often inadvertently cultivate environments ripe for this stress. The push for results, when unchecked, fosters a culture where saying 'no' is seen not as a boundary-setting measure but as a sign of non-cooperation.

Further, in a more polite culture like in Kenya, saying 'no' to authority figures becomes even more challenging. Saunders' work challenges the narrative by advocating for a corporate culture that recognises the value of rest, personal time, and focused work over the glorification of busyness.

To steer away from the precipice of employee burnout, organisations must integrate certain principles into their ethos. It begins with leadership recognising the signs of overburdened employees and encouraging a culture where setting realistic deadlines and respecting personal time are the norm. Implementing such strategies could transform workplaces into environments where productivity is fueled by well-being, not at its expense.

Ways to effectively say 'no' can range from assessing the time cost of commitments to delegating tasks and negotiating reasonable deadlines. Each strategy serves as a tool for individuals to protect their time and well-being, empowering them to contribute their best without sacrificing their peace.

Employees mired in the cycle of perpetual busyness, embracing the techniques could be the first step toward a more balanced professional life. It boils down to appreciating one's worth beyond the tally of completed tasks and understanding that saying 'no' to undue demands means saying 'yes' to opportunities for growth, rest, and personal fulfilment.

