Life & Work Why collective morale is important for success

Morale can be influenced by the attitudes, collective perceptions and behaviours people exhibit. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By RICHARD MAGOMA

More by this Author

William Arthur Ward, an American motivational writer, wrote that "the pessimist complains about the wind; the optimist expects it to change; the realist adjusts the sails."

Indeed, a strategy without morale is a recipe for failure and disaster. Any person who is a strategist must be well equipped with the nuts and bolts of morale boosting.

In his book "On War", Carl von Clausewitz talks of the concept of “culminating points”. This is where the enthusiasm for the war wanes.

This is when a campaign loses momentum due to insurmountable challenges, fatigue, stress, adverse weather conditions, causalities, overstretched logistics and countermeasures.

In the business world many variables can lead to “culminating points”. The teams or departments can have reduced morale over time due to countless reasons.

We can easily look at morale from the following words; spirit, mood, attitude, enthusiasm, confidence, optimism, positivity, zeal, vigor, esprit de corps, determination, upliftedness, cheerfulness, eagerness, vitality, high spirits, motivation, drive, team spirit and resolve.

Morale can be influenced by the attitudes, collective perceptions and behaviours people exhibit.

A strategist like a medical professional must discern the signs and symptoms of lack of morale.

What are the indicators of low morale? They compress decreased productivity, increased absenteeism, high turnover rates, lack of enthusiasm, negative attitudes, decreased collaboration, resistance to change, low initiative, minimal feedback, increase in errors and visible frustration.

Great leaders are remarkable at forestalling such signs through well-tested techniques. How can leaders improve the employee experience?

Perhaps it is significant to understand what propels first. We are people first and then workers second.

Purpose and meaning can play a critical impact in transforming people’s energies. The tasks they are undertaking must be connected to a higher meaning.

Creating a positive work environment can help in creating synergies. This can also mean celebrating certain milestones.

Wellness has become an integral part of strategic thinking and planning. A sick worker will underperform. That is why leaders should care about things like diseases, burnout and stress.

Creativity and innovation can reinvigorate the performance of teams and individuals. People love an environment that promotes their creative juices to flow.

That is why rebranding and repositioning are key to rejuvenation. Great leaders let employees discover new initiatives and projects that can spur big thinking.

Empowered and autonomous employees have the plasticity to be problem solvers. Micromanaged employees can be quite resentful and hence unproductive.

Career progression can be exciting to employees. This is where professional development is anchored in policy and budgets to boost training, mentoring and coaching.

Badly drafted job descriptions can be the source of poison. That is why all job descriptions have to be drafted professionally to avoid conflicts between team members.

Effective guidance means having a great vision. Super mindsets lead by example, well-expressed communication, recognition and appreciation, empowerment, support and coaching, promote work-integration balance, provide growth opportunities, , celebrate successes, create a positive culture, lead through change, continuous learning, emotional intelligence, encourage innovation, promote a healthy atmosphere and stay positive. High morale leads to tangible fruits.

Mr Magoma is a human resources specialist and trainer, [email protected]