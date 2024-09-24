Driver of change: Are you a boss who doesn’t give feedback, good or bad?

My current guilty pleasure has been binge-watching the series House, MD, and for a variety of reasons, Dr Gregory House easily stands out as the kind of boss who seems completely incapable of giving constructive feedback, even when it is negative.

Take, for instance, Season 3, Episode 7, where Dr Foreman and Dr Cameron, after working tirelessly on a research article they hope to submit to a prestigious medical journal, hand the article to their boss for review.

Dr House strides into the conference room and, barely glancing at the paper, tosses it onto the table with a sneer. “This is an abomination,” he says, as both junior doctors shift uncomfortably in their seats.

“What’s wrong with it?” Dr Foreman asks cautiously, his uncertainty palpable. Without missing a beat, Dr House flips through a few pages, his expression darkening. “Everything,” he scowls. “It’s like you took a bunch of random medical terms, threw them in a blender, and hit purée.”

Dr Cameron, visibly shaken by the harsh feedback, tries to defend their work by saying, “But the case study was solid. The patient’s recovery was—” House cuts her off mid-sentence, adding, “A fluke. And you trying to pass it off like groundbreaking research? That’s adorable.”

His voice drips with sarcasm as he leans back in his chair. “The hypothesis is non-existent, your data analysis is a joke, and I’ve seen more insightful thoughts scribbled on bathroom walls.”

Yikes! That’s exactly the kind of feedback that leaves absolutely no room for growth and improvement.

So, what exactly is good feedback, and what does it look like when it’s delivered properly?

Power of constructive feedback

Elvis Mayaka, CEO of Teltonika Kenya, believes that feedback is not just a communication tool but a powerful driver of change for any organisation aiming for growth and success.

He emphasises that whether feedback is positive or negative, it should always be constructive, not destructive, in its approach.

“Even when the feedback is critical, it should be framed to encourage improvement rather than tearing down someone’s character or self-esteem. It should be kind, compassionate, and based on facts,” explains Mr Mayaka.

For feedback to be beneficial, it must be specific and provide clear, actionable steps that allow the individual to make necessary improvements.

Mr Mayaka advises: “Feedback needs to be actionable. You have to offer suggestions on what needs to be changed and how to go about it. Otherwise, it’s just noise.

This is why you should never give feedback when you’re emotional-feedback under such circumstances will likely be ineffective and impractical.”

Another crucial aspect of good feedback is timeliness. The effectiveness of feedback diminishes the longer you wait to deliver it, as delayed feedback may lose its relevance or urgency.

Mr Mayaka notes: “Feedback should be given immediately or as soon as possible. If you wait too long, the relevance diminishes, and changes can’t be applied promptly to resolve the issue or reinforce good behaviour.”

Clarity over vague remarks

Although feedback can be delivered through emails or texts, these methods often leave room for misinterpretation or confusion.

Mr Mayaka recommends starting with a face-to-face conversation or a Zoom call, then following it up with an email to ensure the feedback is clear and not misconstrued.

He provides an example: “If your boss sends a vague message like, ‘I want to talk to you’, you’ll automatically feel anxious and overthink the situation.

"However, if the message is more specific, like, ‘I want to talk to you about the upcoming event on XYZ day’, it will ease the anxiety and provide context, allowing you to prepare yourself for the conversation.”

Another critical component of effective feedback is balance. Feedback should be a combination of positive reinforcement and areas for improvement.

Focusing solely on what went wrong can demoralise someone while recognising their effort and highlighting their progress motivates them to keep improving.

Mr Mayaka emphasizes, “For example, a supervisor could say, ‘I see you’ve been improving sales, and you could boost them even further by engaging in this international symposium.’ This way, you’re acknowledging their efforts while providing them with the opportunity to grow.”

Delivering negative feedback with care

When it comes to giving negative feedback, it can often be uncomfortable, and there is a tendency for employees to feel defensive or believe it is in bad faith.

Grace Njane, a human resource manager, suggests that the key to navigating this difficulty lies in understanding the feedback receiver’s personality.

“You need to know how they typically take feedback and how they might react to it. Are they currently dealing with personal issues or going through a stressful time? Tailor your approach based on these factors,” she says.

Ms Njane also emphasizes the importance of maintaining a gentle tone and aligning your facial expressions with your words.

“Ensure that your tone is gentle, and your facial expressions match your intent, so you don’t come across as harsh or condescending,” she adds.

Professionalism is critical when delivering negative feedback, particularly if the feedback pertains to sensitive issues such as disciplinary action or probation.

Ms Njane explains: “It’s important to separate your relationship with the employee from your role as the feedback giver. When giving an employee a warning or putting them on probation, avoid personal attacks or bringing up past wrongdoings unnecessarily.

"Instead, focus on maintaining an open dialogue that explains the impact of their actions and outlines the steps they can take to address the issue.”

Feedback—when delivered thoughtfully and constructively—inspires meaningful change and encourages personal and professional growth.