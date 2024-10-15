Founder’s syndrome: Do you exhibit these symptoms of a slowly dying organisation?

The founder’s syndrome, also called founderitis, is when the growth, advancement, scaling up of an organisation is impeded by the owner of the business. Stephen R. Block’s book Why Nonprofits Fail has notes "Founder’s syndrome occurs when founders maintain disproportionate amounts of power and influence following the initial establishment of an organisation, often to the detriment of the organisation’s development and long-term sustainability.

The founder’s reluctance to delegate, coupled with their emotional investment, can stifle innovation, prevent leadership succession, and inhibit professional management."

Great aspirations have been killed because of the owner’s syndrome. Once an organisation has been birthed it ceases to be the owner’s property in some sense. An organisation has so many stakeholders who have an interest in its success.

Undoubtedly, organisation starters are characteristic by passion, risk taking, innovation, leadership, decision making, grit, resourcefulness, strategies, agility, adaptability, competitiveness, creativity, pragmatism and financial literacy. However, the same can also become a source of stifling organisational growth.

What are the symptoms for the founder’s syndrome? One of the indicators of the disease is resistance to change.

Some organisation collapse because there are no adequate plans for succession management. Having policies, processes and procedures for succession management helps.

Life is unpredictable there is need to have someone who understands the organisation or a department just in case the need arises.

This is where HR experts can assist organisations prepare for such eventualities. At any given time, there should be someone shadowing someone to learn the intricacies of running an organisation.

When the owners procrastinate for a long time to have succession in management strategies in place they have definitely started banging one nail to the coffin for the organisation.

It is quite dangerous when the owner doesn't welcome new ideas from other stakeholders. When the organisation is stifled freshness that also spells doom for the entity.

The business world is quite fluid, and everything keeps changing. Yes, the most constant thing in life is change. Resistance to transformation is indeed a kiss of death.

I have seen organisations that grind to a halt because there is too much dependency on the owner of the business. The vision bearer should train, coach and mentor the stakeholders to make decisions that serve the interest of the business.

An organisation is an accumulation of a shared vision. Once employees have been equipped with the necessary competencies, the owners should switch off and see how things pan out.

Micromanagement can be the cyanide of businesses. Micromanagement means lack of delegation, lack of trust and excessive oversight. This also means there so much centralsation of power in one person.

Once employees have been hired using the world international best practice it means they can perform their work quite well. This is what creates the dependency syndrome.

Employers should test their teams in making better decision. There are owners who have become quite unwell because they have to make most decisions on everything.

In proper talent acquisition we have to attract team players who share the dream or else we will be stretched too thin.

The principal remedy to founder's syndrome is vision sharing through continuous coaching, mentorship and training. Sharing rewards as well.