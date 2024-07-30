Digital financial inclusion: What it takes to unlock funds for women owned businesses

Maureen Amakabane knows the sting of financial exclusion to well. Not once, not twice, but three times she has been edged out of business because she was not the owner of capital.

She had good business ideas, but no financial institution was willing to advance her a loan. Faced with bad financing options, she'd be forced to get partners to invest in the ideas, only to soon kick her out of the businesses.

“I was edged out of three businesses. My turning point came when I applied for an online entrepreneurship training, and I got some seed funding after completion. I took the business lessons and continue to use them daily,” Maureen speaks of financial access barriers that limit women's participation in business.

While financial inclusion has improved in the digital age, women still face more hurdles accessing digital finance compared to men.

In Kenya, only 42 percent of women have access to digital finance, according to the World Bank Financial Inclusion Database report.

“We must ensure that women in rural and urban areas have equal access to the tools and resources needed to drive the digital economy. Women should be both participants and leaders in financial inclusion, entrepreneurship, and education,” says Graca Machel, the founder of Graca Machel Trust at a one-day East Africa Community regional convening on women’s financial inclusion in the digital economy that took place on July 25, 2024.

Maureen says while the digital space gives women access to opportunities such as a marketplace, grants, partners, learnings, and many more, but it's unfortunate many are locked out financially.

“In Kenya 80 percent of women save through M-Pesa. Interestingly, banks do not accept M-Pesa statements as proof of financial records. How then can we say we are inclusive? We must distribute money through the channels where women are in,” the businesswoman who runs Nyayo Moms Sokos, a platform that empowers women entrepreneurs through impactful training programmes and digital marketplaces, says.

Maureen adds that despite being a serial entrepreneur, access to formal credit is still a major challenge.

“I don’t have enough collateral, they tell me. I have had to pack some business ideas as no bank will loan me serious money,” Maureen who also runs Usafi Sanitation and is a co-founder of Beyond Colours, says.

One of the fresh solution fronted as being able to counter this narrative is through the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

“We use AI to predict consumer behaviour at Safaricom. Women have unique characteristics and through AI, we can create unique models for them which would prove their credit worthiness and group women with specific traits. This will help us to adequately finance that woman dairy farmer in the village as we can now tell their milk production level, how regularly she sells, what she gets, and how she uses the money,” says Esther Waititu, the Chief Financial Services Officer at Safaricom.

Esther notes that technology will help bridge the digital and financial divide through customised solutions, leveraging data analytics and use of AI.

“We are in the process of localising AI to our local context as presently there is a lot of western biases, in the technology. But we will get there soon,” Ms Waititu reveals.

In a country with 117 percent mobile penetration and 60 million mobile money users, Kenya's last mile will be to ensure that everyone can access digital finance. However, while the marketplace has shifted online, many women still use feature phones that can't access the internet.

“Women need the right tools to access opportunities. We also need to advance digital literacy. It takes collaboration for that to happen,” observes Caroline Armstrong, the chairperson, New Faces New Voices, Kenya.

Other solutions proposed include building and retaining regional partnerships through public-private partnerships, promoting financial literacy and capacity building for women, providing relevant, accessible and innovative products for women, prioritising evidence-based policies, and expanding access to digital tools and infrastructure.

The experts also agree that providing safe and equitable access, strengthening cross-border trade and raising awareness and transparency across the digital tools will accelerate the digital financial inclusion of women.

“East African region is already empowered as it has a parliament that can guide the rest of Africa in consolidating a common action that covers all citizens across the region. The region has the most vibrant countries when it comes to digital inclusion and can be a reference point to others,” says Mrs Machel, adding that there is need to map out data for each country to understand the difficulties women face while accessing digital finance.

She also notes there is a need to identify the relevant and strategic partners and measure the progress of interventions regularly.