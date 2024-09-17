Blue-sky thinking: Why brainstorming matters for your organisation

Brainstorming can solve many of the difficult challenges that organisations face. Therefore, organisations should consistently deploy brainstorming.

How can we dive deep into understanding and using brainstorming? Brainstorming is one of the major touchstones of effective management and leadership. Challenges need creative and innovative solutions.

What are some of the challenges that organisations face that require brainstorming? These include financial constraints, customer attraction and retention, regulatory and compliance matters, technological adaptations, competition, sustainability and corporate social responsibility, globalisation, diversity and inclusion, talent acquisition and retention, research and development, and competency and attitudinal gaps.

Some synonyms that will help us understand the true essence of brainstorming include problem-solving sessions, thought showers, blue-sky thinking, ideation, free association, idea incubation, and creative exploration.

The one I love most is collaborative thinking. It was the advertising executive Alex Faickney Osborn, in his book Applied Imagination, who introduced the concept of brainstorming.

The key aspect of collaborative thinking is the generation of a large number of ideas.

How does blue-sky thinking work effectively? One of the golden rules in brainstorming is deferring criticism of any idea presented by a participant.

When idea collaborators aren’t afraid of disparagement, they can generate numerous ideas. The challenge brought into certain organisations is the fear of ideas, which leads to groupthink.

Groupthink occurs when a group values harmony and conformity over critical thinking, leading to a lack of new ideas. There is nothing more detrimental to an organisation than groupthink. Sometimes it is called the herd instinct.

Thinking outside the proverbial box is another doctrine of thought showers. This is where wild ideas are allowed to be produced without restraints.

The wilder, the merrier. Some colleagues may dismiss these ideas as impractical, but that is the essence of brainstorming: allowing unconventional ideas to address a problem.

In formulating new ideas to address a prevalent problem, the first step is to focus on quantity. The next step involves evaluating quality.

Leaders should encourage a plethora of ideas to address an organisational complication. This approach applies even to personal problems.

Another proposition about brainstorming is to stay focused on the current challenge. Avoid mixing multiple problems. Handle one problem at a time.

Overlapping conversations can easily distract participants from the real issue. It is imperative to define the problem disturbing the organisation.

Is there an agreed sequence in ideation? Yes, there is. The sequence involves defining the problem or objective, preparing the environment, setting ground rules, warming up, generating ideas, documenting ideas, reviewing and refining, developing action plans, gathering feedback, and following up. Look for any problem within your organisation and use this progression.

As leaders and managers, why should we thoroughly embrace ideation? Abundant research exhibits numerous benefits.

These include fostering team bonding, sparking new products and services, improving decision-making, encouraging idea tolerance, developing emotional intelligence, increasing engagement and enthusiasm, boosting diversity and inclusion, improving communication, and most importantly, supporting sustainable development.