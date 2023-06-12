Markets & Finance ​​​​​​​HFC kicks off Sh1.4 billion estate in shift to financing

HFC Group CEO Robert Kibaara speaks at a past event. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More by this Author

HF Group’s banking subsidiary HFC has partnered with Kigutha Farmers Limited to add value to its land amid a move by the lender to shift from property development to financing and management.

HFC will finance the development of the project and homebuyers wishing to invest in the property that will host 180 new homes.

Read: HF reports Sh61.5m profit as loans, advances income rises

The property includes 58 acres in Kiambu County branded as Barista Gardens valued at Sh1.4 billion with access to four pre-designed house plans.

The partnership comes as HFC moves to reduce its investment in real estate amid a slowdown in the industry over the last years that had increased its non-performing loan book.

‘’Whether you are resident in Kenya or abroad, you can save for, buy or invest with HFC and enjoy living in a controlled environment with ease of access to social and commercial amenities,” said HF Group CEO Robert Kibaara.

HFC has disclosed transitioning from the capital-intensive property development business into strategic partnerships for the development of affordable housing concepts and end-user financing.

The model will also include landowner wealth management solutions including project management and execution to unlock liquidity, property sales and marketing, and property advisory services.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed firm is betting on the revenue diversification plans to sustain its positive performance after registering its first full-year net earnings in 2022 after years of losses.

HF Group posted a Sh265.57 million net profit in 2022, turning to profitability from a net loss of Sh682.75 million a year earlier driven by increased non-interest income and a drop in operating expenses.

HF Group is targeting to recover Sh10 billion in non-performing loans and raise fresh capital to meet the minimum level required to comply with the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK).

Read: HF targets to recover Sh10 billion legacy bad debt

The lender disclosed in its latest annual report that it wants to step up the recovery of the legacy NPLs over five years through auctions and private treaties as it continues to resolve challenges such as litigations that have been standing in the way.

→ [email protected]