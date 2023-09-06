Markets & Finance Acorn to pay Sh860m bonds early

Guests during an Acorn project briefing in February 2023. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By CHARLES MWANIKI

More by this Author

Property developer Acorn will make an early redemption of Sh860.6 million worth of units from its medium-term green bond, utilising the proceeds of the sale of a student hostel in Hurlingham to fund the move.

The developer said that the early redemption will be effected on or before September 15, 2023, ahead of what would have been the securities’ scheduled maturity date of November 8, 2024.

Acorn secured Sh5.7 billion through a medium-term green bond in 2019, out of which the company has drawn down Sh4.2 billion to put up several student hostels across the city.

Read: Acorn to buy land in Juja, Nairobi for more hostels

The bond, which is listed at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has a current outstanding balance of Sh1.86 billion following earlier partial redemptions after sales of completed units from Acorn’s Development Reit to its Investment Reit.

The latest early redemption will therefore bring the outstanding amount on the bond to Sh1 billion.

The developer disclosed in July in a semi-annual report on the D-Reit that it expected to conclude the transfer of its Qwetu hostel in Hurlingham to the I-Reit in the third quarter of the year, with the proceeds earmarked to repay Sh860.6 million in debt attached to the project from the green bond.

“The notes will be redeemed at an amount equal to the nominal value of the notes, together with accrued but unpaid interest from the preceding Interest payment date up to and including the early redemption date,” said Acorn in a notice published on Wednesday.

“In connection with the early redemption, the notes will be delisted from the Fixed Income Securities Market Segment of the NSE.”

The D-Reit borrows funds for specific projects and uses the proceeds of their sale to settle the obligations.

The income-focused trust meanwhile absorbs the hostels from the development arm once they are completed, thereafter generating income from rent and utilities that are then distributed as dividends to Reit holders.

The early bond payment will also lower finance costs for the property developer. The bonds have a fixed interest rate of 12.25 percent.

In the semi-annual report, the Acorn D-Reit said that aside from the Hurlingham Qwetu hostel, it will also be transferring the Qwetu Aberdare Heights II hostel situated near USIU to the I-Reit before the end of the year.

Read: Hostels maker Acorn diversifies into apartments

In addition to the Hurlingham and USIU hostels, Acorn has also completed the development of two other hostels in Karen under the Qwetu and Qejani brands under the D-Reit, although it has yet to announce the date of transfer to the income Reit.

→ [email protected]