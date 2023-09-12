Markets & Finance Advisers to earn Sh27m fees in Fahari buyout deal

ICEA Lion Asset Management Chief Executive Officer Einstein Kihanda. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By KEPHA MUIRURI

Transaction advisers are expected to pocket an estimated Sh26.8 million from their services in ICEA Lion Asset Management Limited’s buyout of minority investors in property fund ILAM Fahari I-Reit.

Dyer & Blair, the investment bank serving as the transaction adviser, is set to earn Sh9.5 million.

The transaction’s legal adviser TripleOKLaw will earn Sh4 million while the registrar, data processing and paying agent CDSC will earn Sh1.75 million.

Other expected payments in the transaction include an Sh8.8 million bill payable to Oxygene Marketing Communications Limited for public relations and marketing fees inclusive of statutory advertisements.

A further Sh1.75 million will be paid to the receiving bank (Co-operative Bank of Kenya) while a Sh1.025 million portal fee will also be incurred.

Receiving agents (stockbrokers and investment banks) will receive a 1.5 percent placement fee for all units redeemed through them.

ICEA Lion, the manager of Fahari I-Reit, is expected to redeem 36,585,134 units representing 20.22 percent of the issued units (shares) from non-professional investors or those whose holdings are valued at less than Sh5 million.

“The redemption will be funded by the promoter and any other professional investors, who are existing unit holders at the record date, that wish to subscribe for the redeemed units who will receive these units in exchange for the provision of cash,” ICEA Lion said.

The buyout offers to the non-professional investors opened last Wednesday and is expected to run until October 6.

Non-professional investors have been offered a redemption price of Sh11 per share which is an 82.72 percent premium from the price of Sh6.02 per unit as of August 25.

The minority investors have been presented with three options from the offer beginning with the acceptance of the deal.

