Markets & Finance Buyers reignite debate on pricing amid greed claims

Property sellers in Kenya sell hope for the future as opposed to the actual cost and market realities on the ground. FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By MORRIS ARON

More by this Author

An uproar on social media last week has once again cast the spotlight on property valuation in the country; how they are arrived at and whether the quoted prices are worth the ground the properties are built on.

This is not the first time that potential buyers raised such concerns.

A similar debate ensued a few years back when a property worth Sh450 million was listed in the market and the response was at best comical and at worst ridicule.

Read: Land, house prices rise at fastest pace in years

Such feedback is not confined to local buyers. Kenyans in the diaspora have also weighed in on the issue with comments to the extent that Kenyan property prices are far overvalued, insinuating the greed element in pricing and the dash for quick millions.

“Property prices in Kenya are something else. If you research similar units and neighbourhoods in other countries you will find that we pay far higher prices comparatively. I think greed is at the centre of all this,” said Kevin Kibera, an IT expert in Nairobi.

“Some prices are laughable, a studio apartment in Kilimani for Sh6 million. How?”

The debates are particularly hot when one invests in a unit to rent out or built to sell and the mathematics of returns on investment do not match the investment put in, especially when rent earned or selling price on completion is far lower than the projected income.

Dr George Got, an ear, nose and throat (ENT) specialist said that property sellers in Kenya sell hope for the future as opposed to the actual cost and market realities on the ground.

“You know, everyone building a house has only been told that a house appreciates and never depreciates. So someone strains themselves with a huge loan just to get the house done so that the appreciation can set in,” he said, adding, “Only to be left with an eyesore concrete and mortar three years down the line.”

A similar sentiment was shared by Simeon Kokope, a registered nurse, who took issue with the high cost of putting up a unit in Nairobi where he works.

“Even building a house to live in sometimes does not make sense. Imagine spending millions of shillings to acquire land and build a home in a posh area (like Upper Hill) when you can rent a decent home somewhere and rent for like 30 years and invest the remaining amount in business,” said Mr Kokope.

So, are Kenyan property overvalued?

The answer from valuation experts is a strong no and a weak yes.

Bill Ndung’u, a registered valuer with VSB Properties opined that such arguments on valuation and pricing--while saying that some hold water--stem from the fact that many individuals often come from a point of misinformation when buying or building properties.

“There is a difference between asking prices and closing prices. What you see advertised as the price is often not what one pays for when they close the deal,” said Mr Ndung’u.

“There is also a difference between the value and price of a property. The value of a property is by and large constant over time depending on lease arrangement and maintenance. Price, however often rises or falls depending on location and demand.”

Asking prices are quoted when a realtor advertises a unit while closing prices which in many cases are not made public and are only known to the buyer and the seller, are the final amount that a buyer actually pays for the property.

Mr Ndung’u said that depending on the reason a buyer is selling a property, the difference in asking price and closing price can vary significantly.

“The trick in buying a property is in making an offer for the seller to consider. The trick is in engaging professionals and even when you pay the professionals' fees, you are sure that what you are getting is the best deal in the market as informed by prevailing market conditions.”

Mr Ndung’u said that while there have been cases where some valuations have been put into question, for a buyer to simply use the rule of thumb or go for an investment because a friend did the same to guide an investment choice is the wrong approach.

“A lot goes into the valuation. Valuers undertake a market comparative analysis of actual prevailing returns on investments on several properties in an area before arriving at valuation and return on investment figures," said Mr Ndung’u.

Read: Land, city home prices increase fastest in years

“Over and above it all, the cost of land in most places in Kenya remains the biggest final price determinant of the property. Such parcels don’t come cheap in ideal locations where everyone wants to own or buy a unit.”

→ [email protected]

Twitter: @Morris_Aron