Capital Markets Banks call for rates raise pause on fading economic recovery hopes

Commercial banks have called for a pause in interest rate raises by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK). FILE PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By KEPHA MUIRURI

Commercial banks have called for a pause in interest rate raises by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) when it holds its monetary policy meeting next Monday, citing a diminishing macroeconomic recovery.

The banks represented by the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA) say the operating environment has begun to show some vulnerabilities, including a sustained wide current account deficit and easing private sector credit growth.

“In view of the above developments, and the balance of risks on inflationary pressures and economic growth preservation, we argue that the sustenance of the current monetary policy stance – in keeping the CBR unchanged at 9.5 percent - would be appropriate,” KBA said in a research note on Tuesday.

According to the lenders, recent interest rate raises by the Central Bank have resulted in slower private sector credit growth against a deteriorating asset quality for the industry.

“Private sector credit continued to post a double-digit growth in 2023 despite at a decelerating pace, reflecting the impact of the transmission of the strong monetary policy tightening effected since May 2022 and the deteriorated industry asset quality,” said the KBA.

“Going forward, expectations of a slowdown in economic growth and elevated inflationary pressures in 2023 are likely to further exacerbate credit risks and thus asset-quality deterioration, thereby further slowing down private-sector credit loan growth.

According to data from the CBK, credit to the private sector has remained in a double digit growth rate since March last year but has slowed down to 11.8 percent as of February after peaking at 13.6 percent in July 2022.

In March, the CBK lifted the benchmark lending rate to a five-year high of 9.5 percent from 8.75 percent as the apex bank moved to contain the runaway cost of living with inflation having risen to near double digits to stand at 9.2 percent in March.

Inflation has eased in recent weeks, dropping to 7.9 percent in April with current consumer prices contrasting to relatively higher prices at the same time last year (base effects).

However, the inflation rate could rise following an upward adjustment in fuel prices in the middle of the month.

“Going forward, the balance of risks for the trajectory of inflation in the short term remains biased to the upside owing to the expected coming into effect of the new fuel tax proposals contained in the 2023 Finance Bill, continued geopolitical tensions and their impact on food and fuel prices, and the softening global growth,” KBA added.

