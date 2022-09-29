Capital Markets CBK signals costlier loans with rate rise

Central Bank of Kenya Governor Patrick Njoroge. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NMG

By KABUI MWANGI

The Central Bank of Kenya has set in motion a new round of increases in the cost of loans after it raised its benchmark lending rate by 75 basis points to 8.25 percent, the biggest margin in more than seven years as it moved to contain runaway inflation.

CBK’s inflation-targeting Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) said on Thursday that it noted the sustained inflationary pressures, the elevated global risks and their potential impact on the domestic economy and concluded that there was scope for a tightening of the monetary policy to further anchor inflation expectations.

“In view of these developments, the MPC decided to raise the Central Bank Rate (CBR) from 7.50 percent to 8.25 percent,” CBK Governor Patrick Njoroge said. Dr Njoroge is also the chairman of the MPC.

This is the second time CBK is increasing its policy lending rate this year, and it is the sharpest rise since July 2015. An increase in the CBK is usually a signal to commercial banks to increase their lending rates.

The MPC said it held yesterday’s meeting against a backdrop of significant global uncertainties, volatile financial markets, a weaker growth outlook, persistent inflationary pressures, geopolitical tensions, lingering effects of the Covid-19 pandemic, and measures taken by authorities around the world in response to these developments.

Inflation, which hit a 62-month high last month, has continued to put pressure on the cost of living in Kenya, and a rise in interest rates is likely to slow down consumption, which puts pressure on prices.

