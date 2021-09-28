Capital Markets Cheque payments climb on Form One admissions

By CONSTANT MUNDA

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data show the value of cheques processed by banks hit Sh230.03 billion, the highest since July 2019 when the deals amounted to Sh238.56 billion.

Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) data show the value of cheques processed by banks hit Sh230.03 billion, the highest since July 2019 when the deals amounted to Sh238.56 billion.

This came in a month secondary schools admitted a record number of students to Form One with the Ministry of Education emphasising 100 percent transition for the nearly 1.18 million pupils who Kenya Certificate Of Primary Education late March.

Most schools prefer banker’s cheques as the most secure mode of fee payment as they are guaranteed by the banks.

Transactions in cheques for the first eight months of the year grew 10.64 percent to nearly Sh1.68 trillion over last year’s value, but are still below the pre-pandemic levels of Sh1.74 trillion in the same period in 2019.

The gradual increase in cheque payments, which are limited to deals below Sh1 million, signals recovery in economic activities, including education, which was nearly grounded to a halt last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.