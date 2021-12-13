Capital Markets Dealmakers upbeat on economic recovery

By CHARLES MWANIKI

Sentiment among private capital investors in East Africa improved in the third quarter of the year compared to the second quarter on the prospects of improved economic performance and easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Kenya.

A quarterly survey by advisory firm I&M Burbidge also shows improved sentiment around the governance of firms in the region, although concerns remain on valuation and asset quality.

The firm polls partners and directors of the active private equity and development finance institutions (DFIs) in East Africa. It measures the level of investor confidence in four areas namely economy, valuation and asset quality, governance, and transaction execution, on a scale of one (least confident) to 100 (most confident).

“We note a significant improvement in investor confidence across the four categories that constitute the barometer. We believe this is indicative of three current deal drivers a more vibrant economy, tracking relaxation of Covid restrictions and higher consumer confidence, an end-year rush in the business community and, in Kenya, enthusiasm for dealmaking ahead of the elections in 2022,” said the firm in the survey report.

Respondents were most upbeat on the governance of companies, returning a score of 67.69, up from 62.08 in the second quarter of the year. On the economy, they returned a score of 62.12, up from 55.94 in quarter two, while the confidence score on transaction execution rose from 52.81 to 58.27.

Concerns remain on asset quality and quality, however, with the segment returning a confidence score of 51.54 (Q2: 47.08). Most respondents raised questions on the fairness of valuation asking prices, market pricing by fellow bidders and the availability of high-quality assets in the market.

I&M Burbidge began the survey in the second quarter of the year and eventually expects to form a perceptions index once it has rolled out at least three such surveys.

In Kenya, which accounts for two-thirds of corporate deals in the region, the third quarter survey came at a time when the economic performance numbers revealed significant recovery compared to last year.

The economy grew by 10.1 percent in quarter two, the highest quarterly growth for at least four decades, with the Central Bank of Kenya saying last month it expect the growth trajectory to be maintained for the rest of the year.

