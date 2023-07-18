Capital Markets Exiting high interest rates streak now linked to economic turnaround

By KEPHA MUIRURI

The rising interest rates on government debt securities have allowed the Treasury to raise the funds it needs to help finance the implementation of the budget.

However, questions are being raised about the sustainability of the ongoing borrowing which echoes the inflationary crisis of 2011 and 2012 when the Treasury sold securities at interest rates of more than 20 percent.

Analysts say the government needs to work hard to improve the economic fundamentals –including reducing its appetite for domestic borrowing— to reverse the rising interest rates.

Pressure on government securities yields has been mirrored in recent auctions of both Treasury bills and bonds with returns from the former, for instance, climbing above 12 percent this month.

Interest rates on the 91-day, 182-day and 364-day Treasury bills closed last week’s auction at 12.109, 12.271 and 12.452 percent respectively.

Meanwhile, investors locked in a return of 16.844 percent from the sale of a new five-year bond earlier in July to further expose the pent-up demand for higher interest returns.

The reversal of high interest rates on government securities has been pegged to addressing prevailing macroeconomic headwinds which include high inflation and the overbearing credit demand by the government from the domestic market.

“It’s driven by macro conditions. On one hand, you have sticky inflation which has forced the adjustment in market expectations and on the other, Treasury has big targets to fund the fiscal deficit,” noted EFG Hermes head of Macroeconomic Analysis Mohamed Abu Basha.

“We need to see the reversal of at least one of the factors. Maybe we should start to see inflation coming down as we get into 2024 or we see the government raising more funding externally.”

In addition to accepting higher interest rates on government securities, the CBK has also resorted to issuing shorter-dated bonds with a view of blocking long-term higher interest rates.

Analysts reckon the solution which was deployed in 2011, 2012 and 2016 is only successful as a stop-gap measure.

“This strategy could be deployed in the short term but will only be effective if there exist monetary and fiscal mechanisms to manage interest rates and other macro-economic influences in the medium term,” analysts at Sterling Capital noted.

“Current investor apathy for medium and long-term bonds in recent debt auctions with increased preference for T-bills and shorter-dated infrastructure bonds. This means that the CBK could issue bonds of between one and three years at current interest rate levels to encourage subscription and bridge the financing deficit. This however will expose the CBK to refinancing risks.”

The CBK could be forced to continue yielding to investor pressures as the exchequer seeks to fund the bulk of its Sh718 billion 2023/24 fiscal year deficit from the domestic credit market.

