Capital Markets High liquidity helps CBK tap Sh80.3bn in bond sale

Central Bank of Kenya. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

The Treasury has raised Sh80.29 billion in the August bond auction, exceeding the targeted amount supported by the highly liquid market.

Investors offered Sh104.6 billion on a three-tranche bond sale consisting of two of which are reopenings of 10 and 20-year papers first issued in 2019 and 2018 respectively, and one new 20-year paper.

The government was targeting Sh60 billion from the sale.

The high subscription was buoyed by high liquidity in the period of sale with the interbank rate having fallen to 2.69 percent from 3.36 percent a week ago.

“There has been high liquidity signalled by the fact that Central Bank of Kenya was aggressively mopping up excess liquidity throughout sale period via seven-day term auction deposit at an average Sh24.9 billion daily,” Genghis Capital head of research Churchill Ogutu said.

The auction proceeded on the lengthening of the debt maturity profile as the government accepted higher bids worth Sh39.5 billion from the new 20-year paper.

The 10-year paper first issued in 2019 has 8.1 years to maturity while the reopened 20-year paper first sold in 2018 has 16.7 years to maturity.

The government accepted bids worth Sh22.97 billion and Sh17.78 billion respectively.

The average period to maturity for Treasury bonds has doubled to 8.6 years in the last three years from 4.1 years in June 2018 in a move to reduce the refinancing risk for the government’s domestic debt.

“September issues will be pegged on the prevalent liquidity environment, though bias still remains of longer tenor issues and reopenings,’’ he added.

The August bond will go towards general budgetary support.