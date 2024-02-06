Capital Markets ICEA Lion’s Fahari Reit delisting set for February 12

ILAM CEO Einstein Kihanda during a media briefing on the proposed conversion of ILAM Fahari I-REIT from an unrestricted I-REIT into a restricted I-REIT and redemption offer at Radisson Blu, Nairobi on September 4, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

By KEPHA MUIRURI

ICEA Lion Asset Managers (ILAM) has set February 12 as the delisting date from the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) main investment market segment for its Fahari income real estate investment trust (Reit).

“This follows the resolution by unit holders to delist and subsequent approval of the delisting by the Capital Markets Authority (CMA). The last day of trading of IFIR [ILAM Fahari I-Reit] will be Friday, 9 February 2024,” ILAM said in a statement on Tuesday.

The Reit manager says it is in the process of applying to have the securities admitted for trading over the counter on the Unquoted Securities Platform (USP) of the NSE and is awaiting requisite approvals.

Unit holders of the Reit voted in October to convert the investment vehicle into a restricted entity by redeeming units held by non-professional/small investors.

The redemption offer, which ran between September 6 and October was oversubscribed, posting a performance rate of 113.08 percent after the Reit received applications for the redemption of 41.3 million units against an offer to redeem 36.5 million units.

The redemption saw the exit of small investors, who held units valued at less than Sh5 million.

The move to convert the Reit was expected to usher growth for the investment vehicle, which has struggled to unlock funding for new property acquisitions, which dragged returns paid to unit holders.

“The Reit has not been able to grow in the past few years through acquisitions as unit holders were not able to support a capital raise and property owners were worried about losing value if given units in exchange. The small size of the property portfolio has been problematic due to the high fixed cost of the Reit, which further dampened the returns to unitholders,” ILAM had told unit holders in its redemption offer.

The Reit has four properties in its portfolio including Greenspan Mall, 67 Gitanga Place, Bay Holdings and Highway House.

The delisting of the Reit had been previously set for December 4, 2023, but the trading of units continued into 2024.

On Monday, ILAM Fahari I-Reit marked the largest intraday gains on the NSE to close at Sh6.60.

The counter has posted a rise of 4.7 percent on a year-to-date basis.

