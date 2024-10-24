Kenya’s financial markets score dips, dismal pension

Kenya’s score on a financial markets index published by Absa Group has dropped slightly this year compared to 2023, reflecting concerns about the depth of the market and the development of the local pension fund sector.

The country’s ranking remained unchanged at position eight this year, but the country’s score fell to 57 from 58, with a score of 100 denoting that a market meets all criteria in a particular review segment.

The Absa Africa Financial Markets Index ranks the respective financial markets of 29 African countries based on measures of market accessibility, openness, and transparency.

Scores are determined by performance across six key pillars namely market depth; access to foreign exchange; market transparency, tax and regulatory environment; pension fund development; macroeconomic environment; legal standards, and enforceability.

Kenya’s lowest performance was on pension fund development with a score of 18 out of 100, reflecting a generally poor performance on this pillar across the continents due to low pension coverage per capita.

“Despite the general rise in the size of pension fund assets, progress has been limited and has not been uniform. 15 countries in the index have pension assets per capita that are lower than $100,” said Absa in the report.

The report is a product of Absa Group and the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, an independent forum for central banking, economic policy and public investment.

In terms of market depth, Kenya scored 38 out of 100, pointing to concerns about liquidity in the market, even as it did well in terms of product diversity by among other things introducing its first local Sukuk bond.

The top performing category for the country was access to foreign exchange with a score of 70 out of 100, despite official reserves falling below the required four months of import cover in the first half of the year.

The country also faced dollar supply hitches earlier in the year, but these were addressed through reforms in the interbank forex market.

In the other three categories, Kenya’s scores stood above the 50-point mark. The country ranked sixth in Africa in terms of market transparency, scoring 85 out of 100, and on the macroeconomic environment pillar, it had a score of 76, ranking ninth among the 29 markets surveyed.