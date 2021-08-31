Capital Markets KRA average income tax collection up 32pc in May

By OTIATO GUGUYU

More by this Author Summary Formal workers paid an average of Sh14,995 in income taxes in May this year, a 32 per cent jump from the corresponding month last year.

KRA data shows that formal employees paid an average of Sh11,365 in May last year.

Formal workers paid an average of Sh14,995 in income taxes in May this year, a 32 per cent jump from the corresponding month last year in what shows the effect of the reinstatement of full tax rates that had been cut last year when the Covid-19 pandemic first hit Kenya.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) data shows that formal employees paid an average of Sh11,365 in May last year, when the top rate of tax had been cut to 25 percent from 30 percent to help workers weather effects of the restrictions that had been put in place to control the spread of the virus.

In January the government rolled back these cuts, reinstating the top rate for both workers and corporates, and also returned the VAT rate to 16 percent from the 14 percent that had been in place since April 2020.

The formal labour force plays a major role in financing Kenya’s budget, netting Sh362.08 billion in Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax receipts last year, a 9.3 percent jump from Sh399.2 billion the previous year amid layoffs and pay cuts in a tough labour market.

“In particular, it is important to note that 82.3 percent of revenue in the fiscal year 2021/2022 is expected to come from PAYE, ‘dry’ customs taxes, VAT domestic, Petroleum taxes and Corporation tax,” KRA said in an internal memo.

The taxman’s data shows there were 2.15 million formal workers who had filed returns by May this year, up from two million in a similar period last year.

Kenyan workers have been facing increasing pressure from higher taxes, which combined with higher inflation has left them with little in the way of savings and has also cut their spending power.

The country’s average national savings have declined in the past decade, to Sh776.2 billion or 7.9 per cent of gross domestic product at the end of 2019 from highs of 16.6 per cent in 2007.

Kenyans are facing a further decline in savings following the impact of the coronavirus that has seen most employees losing jobs, taking pay cuts and resorting to use their savings to survive the pandemic.