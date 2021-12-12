Capital Markets Lenders, firms see cost of living surge into the New Year

Private sector firms and banks expect upward pressure on the cost of living by going into the new year, citing higher food prices and a rise in demand as the economy recovers after full reopening from the Covid-19 restrictions.

Responding to a Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) survey carried out before the November 29 Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting, three-quarters of respondents said they foresee higher inflation this month, with festive season spending also a factor.

The remainder, who projected lower inflation, cited the government intervention to reduce fuel prices, and lower prices for some food items supported by the current short rains.

The CBK carries out the market perception survey — alongside others on hotels and chief executive officers — every two months to better understand the prevailing economic conditions and sentiments ahead of the rate-setting MPC meeting.

“Eight-five percent of respondents expected elevated food prices due to lower than anticipated rains and drought conditions in some parts of the country, while 74 percent expected increased demand for both goods and services as the economy recovers after full reopening, and for consumables during the festive season,” said CBK in the survey report.

“These factors were expected to exert upward pressure on inflation. In addition, 30 percent of respondents expected the elevated fuel prices and recent movements in the exchange rate of the shilling against the dollar to exert moderate pressure on inflation in the next two months.”

Last month, inflation eased to 5.8 per cent from 6.45 per cent in October.

The respondents predicting arise in cost of living told the CBK they see the rate of inflation going back above six per cent, with banks averaging 6.4 per cent while microfinance lenders and non-bank private sector firms predicting 6.3 per cent.

However, analysts at NCBA #ticker:NCBA said in a monthly economic report that they see inflationary pressure easing further due to the respite on oil prices — which have been pegged back by the concerns over the Omicron Covid-19 variant — and improved supply chains.

