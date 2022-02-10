Capital Markets Loans for consumer goods hit record on rising confidence

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

Bank loans used to purchase consumer durable goods hit the highest record in November 2021 at Sh331.4 billion, reflecting increased consumer confidence and borrowing appetite by households.

Data from the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) shows the cumulative credit extended to the sector had risen 15.2 percent from Sh287.5 million in November 2020.

The consumer durable sector includes goods for domestic use such as televisions, cars, refrigerators, washing machines, phones, and kitchen appliances.

Increased consumption is seen contributing to economic growth by lifting demand for a wide array of goods, including those manufactured locally.

Borrowing by households declined in April and May 2020 at a time when the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic inspired greater conservatism by consumers and lenders alike.

Credit to the consumer durable sectors dropped once last year in March.

The increased extension of credit to the sector reflects the restored consumer confidence in the economy which is recovering from the impact of the pandemic.

The economy had witnessed a fall in consumer demand in the quarter to June 2020 due to travel restrictions and other measures aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus.

This was followed by cycles of uncertainty until October last year when the economy benefited from the removal of most of the restrictions including night-time curfew.

The consumer durable sector, however, combined with private households held the largest share of non-performing loans after trade sector at 70.4 percent of the total Sh435.7 billion in the quarter to September.

