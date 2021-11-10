Capital Markets NBK, logistics firm DP World in deal to link SMEs to global market

NBK Head of Change Management and Integration, Frederick Kioko (left) and UAE Trade Center Managing Director, Walid Hareb exchange documents after signing an MOU during the NBK Exclusive Dubuy.com launch at the Hilton hotel. PHOTO | COURTESY

By KABUI MWANGI

More by this Author Summary Kenyan businesses will be able to reach other traders from across the globe through DP World’s DUBUY.COM.

The partnership comes at a time when most small enterprises in Kenya have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

UAE Trade Centre chief executive Walid Hareb said their entrance into the Kenyan market is a new dawn for traders in their quest to reach the global market.

National Bank of Kenya (NBK) on Wednesday signed a partnership with Dubai-based logistics firm DP World to link local traders to the global market but mainly UAE and Asia.

In the agreement, NBK will offer financial solutions to buyers and sellers from Kenya while providing an avenue for them to interact and network with other traders.

Kenyan businesses will be able to reach other traders from across the globe through DP World’s DUBUY.COM, an E-commerce platform focusing on business-to-business import and export.

“The partnership is designed to offer the best value to our MSME customers and allow them to effectively engage in commercial trading links with international markets and especially the UAE,” NBK Managing Director Paul Russo said.

“We are constantly seeking strategic partnerships such as this one with Dubuy.com to ensure we provide value-enhancing initiatives that will improve not only the level of service but also provide real value to our respective customers.”

The partnership comes at a time when most small enterprises in Kenya have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

UAE Trade Centre chief executive Walid Hareb said their entrance into the Kenyan market is a new dawn for traders in their quest to reach the global market.

“As a new entrant in this market, working in partnership with a reputable financial institution such as National Bank of Kenya will enable us to better deliver our end-to-end solutions strategy," said Hareb.

[email protected]