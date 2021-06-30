Capital Markets Short term T-bills below CBK base rate for first time since March

By CHARLES MWANIKI

The interest rate on the shortest tenor of Treasury bills has fallen below Central Bank of Kenya’s (CBK) base rate for the first time since March, giving the regulator more room to ease monetary policy.

Economists at NCBA #ticker:NCBA said, in a brief, the decline of the 91-day T-bill rate — which fell to 6.86 percent in last week’s auction — might give the CBK more comfort to cut its base rate, which currently stands at seven percent, especially with inflation remaining largely stable.

A more accommodative stance would help the economy regenerate following the difficulties endured in the past year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Ideally, the Central Bank seeks to align short-term rates to its policy rate for proper signalling. While the market hardly guides policy decisions, it could be a precursor of future expectations on how interest rates should evolve,” said the NCBA analysts.

“To this end, there is a fair chance that a further and prolonged decline in short term rates could give the regulator some comfort to move lower.”

The rates on the other tenors of T-bills have also been coming down in recent auctions.

Last week, the 182-day paper saw its rate fall by 22 basis points to 7.31 percent, while that of the 364-day tenor fell by 38 basis points to 7.73 percent.

The CBK has resisted cutting the base lending rate for the past 10 Monetary Policy Committee meetings since March 2020, even though the economy has hit headwinds within this period, most notably recording contractions in the second and third quarters of last year.

Although inflation has remained within the preferred band of five percent plus or minus 2.5 percentage points, there has been occasional volatility in the exchange rate, most notably towards the end of last year.