Capital Markets Sycamore’s mobile-based unit trust gets CMA nod

Capital Markets Authority (CMA) Chief Executive Officer Wycliffe Shamiah. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NMG

By EDNA MWENDA

More by this Author

Sycamore Capital has exited the regulatory sandbox and received approval to operate as a collective investment scheme (CIS), making it the 11th firm to leave the live testing environment.

The Capital Market Authority (CMA) announced the successful exit of the firm and its licence to operate as a digital-based investment platform.

Sycamore Capital was allowed into the CMA sandbox in July 2021 to test the Cashlet app.

Read: CMA testing unit trust mobile app

The company had developed the Cashlet app for retail investors seeking to buy diversified stock packages and fixed-income investments like government debt paper.

“The Capital Markets Authority has announced the successful exit of Sycamore Capital Limited from the regulatory sandbox and approval to operate as a mobile-based collective investment scheme intermediary service platform provider through the Cashlet mobile application,” said the CMA.

CISs are also known as investment funds, mutual funds or simply funds investing in assets such as bonds, equities or cash and run by fund managers.

The firm partnered with licensed fund manager ICEA Lion Asset Managers to bring together retail investors through the Cashlet app and direct their investments into registered collective investment schemes.

“The regulatory sandbox remains an important tool for the authority in developing evidence-based policy and regulation by facilitating innovation,” said Wycliffe Shamiah, CMA chief executive.

“However, more strategically, we see it as a driver for growth in the investor base, democratising wealth and enhancing liquidity in the capital markets.”

The regulatory sandbox is a platform tailored to allow for the live testing of innovative capital markets-related products, solutions and services.

Read: CMA sets sights on investment cash deductions through payslips

The live testing aims to attract fintech companies and existing capital markets intermediaries seeking to add value through technology to financial services, among other innovations.

The Cashlet mobile app by Sycamore is used to spur an investment culture among the youth by providing convenient and low-cost access to unit trust schemes and eliminating traditional paperwork, which are usually barriers for millennials.

→ [email protected]